Apple sells 20 W USB-C charger for 25 euros

In addition to the announcement of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple is offering new accessories. In particular, there is a “new” charger with 20 W. “New” is in quotation marks because Apple brought it onto the market with the iPad Air. Today it is possible to buy it separately.

This is how Apple presents its product:

The Apple 20W USB-C power supply offers a fast and efficient charging solution in the office, at home or on the go. While this power adapter is compatible with any USB-C device, Apple recommends pairing it with the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) for optimal charging performance. . You can also use it with the iPhone 8 (or higher) to take advantage of the quick charge feature.

This charger can be of interest to anyone who wants to buy one of the iPhone 12s. In fact, Apple no longer includes a power adapter in the packaging of its new iPhones. In fact, Apple has even removed the charger from the packaging of all iPhones that are still sold since the end of the keynote.

Apple sells its 20W USB-C power supply for 25 euros anyway. The first deliveries will be made on October 15th. It might be interesting to look at Apple certified chargers (Made for iPhone) from different brands, which are cheaper with sometimes more power.