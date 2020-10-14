Trump was treated with it: no more corona tests with antibody cocktails for now – politics

The American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has temporarily suspended clinical trials with an experimental antibody cocktail against the coronavirus. The company justified the move on Tuesday with unspecified security concerns.

Phase three of clinical trials with the Activ-3 product began in August at more than 50 locations in the United States, Denmark and Singapore. During the clinical tests, Covid-19 patients are injected with a cocktail of synthetic antibodies.

This experimental treatment method has gained worldwide fame due to US President Donald Trump’s corona infection: Trump was treated with an antibody cocktail from the US pharmaceutical company Regeneron, which is unlikely to be available to regular patients for a long time – and then said he was “cured”. by the remedy.

In contrast to the White House representation, the aggressive treatment suggested a more serious illness, according to many experts. Trump had called on Americans after their release from the clinic not to be afraid of the corona virus.

“One of the great things about the presidency is that if you don’t feel one hundred percent, you have more doctors than you thought there were in the world,” Trump said Tuesday. Regarding the antibody drug, he said he felt like “Superman” when he got it.

Both Eli Lilly and Regeneron filed for special approval from the US FDA last week to use their antibodies. Pharmaceutical companies around the world are working hard to develop drugs and vaccines to combat the coronavirus. There are always setbacks.

The American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson announced on Monday that it had temporarily halted its testing of a possible vaccine after a subject became ill. According to the information, a committee of independent experts will investigate the causes of the disease during the test break. (AFP, dpa)