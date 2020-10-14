Reigns Beyond Comes to Apple Arcade (Trailer)

The Reigns franchise is one of the biggest hits on the App Store. After Reigns, Reigns: Her Majesty and Reigns: Game of Thrones (a small masterpiece), the virtual card game with binary selection will be available this time in the future. Reigns Beyond will indeed tell the space adventures of an intergalactic rock band in search of fame and fortune. A priori, the gameplay should stay true to the franchise. It will therefore always be a question of choosing between two proposals that can influence several indicators of success. The aim is to keep these marks from falling too low. Note that Reigns Beyond includes 1400 decision cards! The lifespan promises to be quite extensive.

Ruled beyond: towards infinity and beyond?

Much more colorful and funky than the previous work, Reigns Beyond was produced with the participation of some big names in the indie JV, including Sam Webster (Grindstone) on the soundtrack and Xalavier Nelson Jr. (Hypnospace Outlaw) on the scenario. The game will soon be distributed by Devolver Digital through the Apple Arcade service. Strong!