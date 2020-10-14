Economic forecast of research institutes: the economy is collapsing more than expected – the economy

The Corona crisis is hitting the German economy harder than economists at leading economic research institutes expected in the spring. Instead of minus 4.2 percent, they now predict a decline of 5.4 percent for this year. You explain this mainly by the fact that recovery is more difficult than previously thought.

This is mainly due to industries that are particularly dependent on social contacts: tourism and the event sector. Airlines, travel agencies, hotels, trade fair operators, theaters and concert organizers still suffer from the fact that many people are at home – whether they want to or not. And with recent bans on accommodation for guests from high-risk areas, the situation is currently deteriorating again. “This part of the German economy will suffer from the corona pandemic for a long time to come,” says Stefan Kooths, economic director of the Institute for the World Economy. This is what he predicted together with the Ifo Institute, DIW, IWH and RWI.

Recovery is dragging on

According to their analysis, the economy will grow again by 4.7 percent next year. However, the pre-crisis level will not be reached until the end of 2021. And Kooths warns: “Once the downturn subsides, the consequences of the crisis will never end.” they lack money or their prospects are too uncertain.

This also has implications for the labor market. Economists anticipate that, despite short-term work, 820,000 jobs will be lost by mid-year. The unemployment rate is likely to be 5.9 percent this year and next, compared to five percent last year.

Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) shares the economists’ assessment: “The common diagnosis is in line with the assessment made by the federal government in early September.” The federal government expects an economic decline of 5.8 percent. However, Altmaier also emphasizes that any prognosis is currently very uncertain: “All this is subject to the condition that the number of coronary infections does not spread uncontrollably and a second blockage is prevented.”