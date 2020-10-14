Abolish the ban on housing !: Nonsense rules endanger the entire corona policy – politics

Holidays are actually a fun time to deal with the meaning of things. Maybe in a cabin, in the Brandenburg forest on a walk while reading books to the children. The so-called residence ban is therefore fortunate that the residents of the risk areas to which the rule applies cannot go on holiday at all and therefore do not adopt this way of thinking.

It should not be a scandal of the first order that Berliners, Duisburgers, Frankfurters and now also residents of Munich are no longer allowed to stay in German hotels; Berliners do not sleep in Potsdam, but can fly to Tuscany with a clear conscience. In times of rapidly increasing numbers of infections, you might think that a vacation trip is one of the things you can do without.

That may be true, but the ban removes two fundamental principles: the meaningfulness and comprehensibility of politics. In a phase of recurring curtailments of public life, they are vital for the acceptance of political measures.

Angela Merkel traditionally did not spend her summer holidays in South Tyrol this year, but in Germany. The political signal: vacation at home protects against the pandemic. But suddenly a trip to the Uckermark would be more dangerous than the trip to Thailand. Not only is this epidemiologically questionable, but as the mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller, discovered, “It doesn’t make any sense.”

Virologists also criticize the regulations as actionist and hardly evidence-based. Why, for example, holidays in hotels are prohibited, but family visits and private overnight stays are exempt from the stay ban, no one can scientifically explain in a meaningful way. The controversial topic will also be raised on Wednesday at the meeting between the chancellor and regional leaders – this time, presence instead of video switching in Berlin-Mitte is the order of the day.

Another social injustice of the crisis

It is also a mystery why healthy residents of at-risk areas should “make themselves available” for their holidays, even though tests are scarce for the sick and real at-risk groups. The fact that the expensive self-payment tests allow the rich to travel while the poor have to stay at home is another social injustice of this crisis.

After all, five of the sixteen states – sensibly before the regulation was adopted – went in search of meaning, discovered little that could be used, and therefore asked for special rules or time for reflection. But the inner German princely delicacy doesn’t improve the situation, it creates additional confusion. It is difficult to keep track of which rules apply in which state. Such confusion is quickly equated with meaninglessness.

In addition, there is the fatal signal that the federal states will not fight the virus together during the pandemic, but are pursuing a weak isolationist policy. The Berliners would pose a risk to the whole of Germany, CSU Secretary General Markus Blume said a few days ago. Munich and Rosenheim are now themselves risk areas. Populism doesn’t help anyone. But neither is malicious joy.

In principle, it makes little sense to discriminate against whole groups of people because they come from areas with a high incidence. The mask-objector from the so-called virus-safe Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has a higher risk of infection than the Neukölln hypochondriac, who strictly observes all AHA rules. Judging people based on their origins is always a blunt idea anyway. The word “risk Germans” shouldn’t even be invented. Too late.

Karl Lauterbach, health officer for the SPD, is already calling for the ban on housing to be lifted before anyone makes fun of them. It should be too late for that. On the other hand, it is possible to topple the scheme before the lack of acceptance spreads across the many sensible corona measures and continues to erode deep foundational trust in politics. Unnecessary rules reinforce the virus of irresponsibility. You have to go.