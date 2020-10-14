Federal Administrative Court Judgment: Constitution Protection Must Provide Information About NSU Shredder Affair – Politics

The Federal Administrative Court has strengthened the right of investigative journalists to investigate with the authorities and ordered the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) to provide information related to fragmented NSU files. The court stressed the “great importance of processing the crimes” of the right-wing extremist murders (Az .: 2C 41.18), the ruling announced Tuesday. This outweighs the importance of constitutional protection in the secrecy of a disciplinary case.

A department head of the BfV with the code name “Lothar Lingen” ordered in November 2011 to destroy various files. These may have related to investigations in the area of ​​the Thuringian neo-Nazi scene, from which the NSU trio had emerged. The murders were immediately known in advance. The BfV then started disciplinary proceedings against its official.

Information only for compelling reasons?

Despite parliamentary inquiries, the BfV has refused to give details of the procedure to this day. The reason is seemingly banal: the information relates to information from protected personnel files, in particular sensitive data from disciplinary proceedings. In this context, the BfV referred to a provision in the Federal Civil Service Act, according to which such information may only be provided to third parties for compelling reasons.

The journalist of the “Zeit” Toralf Staud opposed the public interest of clarification, which appeared to be of secondary importance to the BfV; after all, much has been clarified, they said. In one case, that sounds like a refusal, but the fact is that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution often postpones investigations of the press and, if so, answers only superficially. The Tagesspiegel also conducted various information proceedings against the German Federal Office.

The case also affected the circumstances of the boy’s release

The fact that official personnel matters should be protected from press investigation is a recurring argument by authorities that some courts share quite a bit: for example, the Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court had confirmed the rejection of Senator for Culture Klaus Lederer (left), information on the resignation of the former director of the Stasi commemoration Hubertus Knabe. An urgent application from the Tagesspiegel was also denied because there were no compelling reasons, as provided in principle by federal government law.

With the judgment of the Federal Administrative Court – subject to written justification – somewhat different standards should apply. The Second Senate stressed that there should be no “journalistic relevance test” by the courts. Regulations for the protection of officials under the Federal Disciplinary Act did not play as important a role in this particular case as the BfV had claimed. However, the court also recalled the protection of the right of information self-determination of the officials concerned. In this case, however, the BfV has clearly assessed all this incorrectly: a decision other than the provision of information is “excluded”, according to the courts.