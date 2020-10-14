the tool to create a 3D avatar for video conferencing!

COVID-19 and containment have made video meetings the norm. To take stock of the day, to talk to customers or simply to give an interview, to give a course, video conferencing, especially via Zoom, is almost daily. Whoever says video says visible face and can be children wandering around or roommates constantly passing by behind the camera. To avoid these disruptions, LoomieLive can be a solution!

LoomieLive is a tool that allows you to create a fully personalized 3D avatar that will appear during meetings in Zoom, Google Meets, Teams or when recording a video, e.g. B. in a tutorial. This tool makes it possible to strengthen the image of a brand, improve respect for private life and address an audience! The video of a face is thus replaced by an avatar and the background.

For a livelier and more personal meeting

The avatar is created from a 2D selfie and can then be fully personalized. The personalization of the avatar is done through the shape of the face, the change of clothes, different glasses, etc. It is thus possible to give the avatar a casual or business aspect depending on the call or the recorded video! Note: If a pause is required during the call or video, the avatar will still be well displayed on the screen and only animated thanks to the voice. There are three modes available: voice only, video or augmented reality.

LoomieLive works in all languages. The benefit of the tool highlighted by various users is that avatars with Loomie are not scary and really represent the person. In addition, there is no invasion of privacy and home as the background can be changed.

LoomieLive is free for personal use. The Professional offer is free for the duration of 2020. The business and business offers are paid for and their price varies as needed!