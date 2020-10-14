Apple’s keynote has been mysteriously banned from Chinese streaming platforms

Is this an effect of the multi-year trade war between the United States and China? Even so, yesterday’s keynote was supposed to be broadcast on many Chinese streaming platforms, and for a reason as yet unknown, these programs have all been canceled! Even the streams planned on Tencent or Bilibili platforms were withdrawn at the last minute, although the event had been “teased” for several weeks. These simultaneous cancellations are a first in China and to a large extent resemble a “reaction” by the Chinese government to American retaliatory measures against Huawei, ZTE or even SMIC. The effects of these initial “measures” seem very limited at the moment, but it at least shows that Apple is not benefiting from the slightest totem of immunity …

The largest Chinese online video platforms like Tencent and Bilibili canceled today’s livestream without explanation. The first time! # iPhone12 #apple @Apple @technology pic.twitter.com/gFGGJ5DfqQ

