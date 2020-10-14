Six people and one organization affected: EU agrees sanctions on Russia in the Navalny case – politics

After the poison attack on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the EU will impose sanctions on six people and one organization from Russia. Representatives of the EU countries had agreed this in Brussels on Wednesday, the German news agency heard from diplomats.

The sanctions, including EU entry bans and property freezes, now need to be formally adopted in a written procedure. They may take effect in the coming days.

According to information from EU circles, the persons involved are considered to be employees of the security apparatus. The State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology is listed as the affected organization. Navalny had been poisoned with a military nerve agent from the Novitschok group, according to the results of research in various laboratories in the EU.

The main initiators of the sanctions are Germany and France. They justified the move by stating that Russia had not yet complied with requests for a full investigation into the crime.

Russia has so far failed to provide a credible explanation for the brutal attempted murder, according to a statement by Maas and his French colleague Jean-Yves Le Drian. It is therefore believed that “there is no plausible explanation for Mr Navalny’s poisoning other than Russia’s involvement and responsibility”.

According to the proposal, the sanctions should target persons “who are held responsible for this crime and the violation of international legal standards because of their official function, as well as an institution involved in the Novichok program”.

Russian Kremlin critic Navalny collapsed on August 20 on a domestic flight in Russia. After an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was transferred to the Berlin Charité at the insistence of his family. The 44-year-old has now left the hospital, but has not yet fully recovered and is doing a rehabilitation measure in the German capital.

Navalny suspects that Russian President Vladimir Putin is behind the poison attack on him. However, the Kremlin dismisses such allegations as “absolutely inadmissible”. The allegations were unfounded, spokesman Dmitri Peskov said. (dpa)