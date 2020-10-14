Federal and state governments want stricter corona measures: mask requirement and upper limits probably already for 35 new infections – politics

The federal and state governments apparently want to cross a lower threshold for corona infections in the fall and winter months, from which stricter measures should be taken to contain the virus.

According to information from the daily mirror, the value of 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants remains in principle within seven days as a general national requirement for additional action by the government. However, certain measures must attack from a value of 35 infections.

An “additional mask obligation” is then introduced, namely where “where people gather closer or longer together”, as stated in a draft, on the basis of which the Chancellor and Prime Minister agree on a common and uniform approach in the afternoon. want to communicate.

In addition, there must also be a uniform curfew in the hospitality industry in general, whereby bars and clubs are closed. No time has been set in advance – in Berlin there is currently a curfew from 11 p.m., CSU boss Markus Söder suggested on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

In addition, from the value of 35, a participant limit must be binding for public events. Also here no number has been determined. “Exceptions require a hygiene concept agreed with the responsible health service.” An upper limit should therefore apply to private parties in family or friends.

Further cutbacks, such as the contact restriction in public space for a certain number of people, should then apply as before from 50 infections. If these measures do not enter into force within ten days, even stricter provisions must be introduced.

No decision can be foreseen for the time being on the disputed residence ban. But all citizens are urged to avoid “unnecessary domestic German travel to and from areas that exceed the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 7 days” in the coming months. It should also be remembered that in most states, accommodation for travelers from hot spots requires a negative test.