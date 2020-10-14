8 countries sign a treaty to ensure peace in space

As the United States prepares to return to the moon, 8 countries have just signed the Artemis Accords, a treaty designed to guarantee peace on our satellite and beyond.

Strengthening the 1967 Space Treaty

The signatory countries are Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, United States and United Kingdom. NASA says more states will join in the coming months, but it’s still unclear whether China and Russia will be part of it. This agreement is in fact an extension of the 1967 Space Treaty, which was then signed by 110 countries. The latter regulated the activities of the states with regard to the exploration and use of the moon and other celestial bodies.

Artemis agreements are based on 10 principles:

Peaceful Exploration: All activities undertaken under the Artemis program must have a peaceful goal. Transparency: The signatories of the Artemis agreements will conduct their activities in a transparent manner in order to avoid confusion and conflict. Interoperability: The countries participating in the Artemis program will endeavor to support interoperable systems to improve safety and sustainability. Emergency aid: The signatories of the Artemis agreements undertake to support personnel in need

Registration of Space Objects: Every nation participating in Artemis must be a signatory to the Convention on Registration or quickly become a signatory. Publication of scientific data: The signatories of the Artemis agreements undertake to make scientific information public. In this way, the whole world can come together on the path to preserving the Artemis Heritage: The signatories of the Artemis Agreements commit to preserving the space heritage. Space Resources: The extraction and use of space resources is essential to safe and sustainable exploration and the signatories of the Artemis Agreements affirm that these activities must be carried out in accordance with the Space Treaty. Non-conflict of activities: The signatory countries of the Artemis Agreement undertake to prevent harmful interference and to support the principle of respect for human rights according to the Space Treaty Orbital Waste: The signatory countries of the Artemis Agreement undertake to plan a safe disposal of waste

“Basically, the Artemis Accords will help prevent conflict in space and on Earth by improving mutual understanding and reducing misperceptions,” said Mike Gold, NASA’s administrator for international and inter-agency relations. “Artemis’ journey will be to the moon, but the goal of the agreements is a peaceful and prosperous future,” he continued.

Moon landing planned for 2024

The Artemis program is divided into several missions and plans to send the first woman and the next man to the moon. This includes building a lunar base called the Gateway, which will be used for exploring our satellite. This base will also be important in achieving NASA’s ultimate goal: to send humans to Mars.

“Artemis will be the largest and most diverse international human space exploration program in history, and the Artemis Accords are the means to build this unique global coalition. With today’s signing, we are joining forces with our partners to explore the moon and establish key principles that will create a safe, peaceful and prosperous future in space for the enjoyment of all humanity, ”said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

The arrival of the astronauts on the moon is planned for 2024. This date can change and is performed by an SLS launcher. Certain elements of the mission are not yet known. However, NASA is hesitating, for example, between three manufacturers, including SpaceX and Blue Origin, for its lunar landing vehicle, while the US Congress has not yet approved the cost of the program.