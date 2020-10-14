Federal and state governments want tougher corona measures: expanded mask requirement and upper limits for 35 new infections – political

The federal and state governments apparently want to resolve a lower threshold for corona infections for the coming fall and winter months, from which tougher measures should be taken to contain the virus.

According to information from the daily mirror, the value of 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants remains in principle within seven days as a general national requirement for additional action by the government. From this value onwards, a city or district (in Berlin also a district) is a “hotspot”. But in the future, certain measures should attack with a value of 35 infections.

There would then have to be an ‘additional mask obligation’, namely where ‘where people gather closer or longer’, as stated in one of the drafts, on the basis of which Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers agree to be as joint and uniform as possible in the afternoon. to work. Do you want to communicate the procedure.

Clubs closed?

In addition, there should also be a uniform curfew in gastronomy in general. Bars and clubs could therefore be closed completely. No time has been set in advance – in Berlin there is currently a curfew from 11 p.m., CSU boss Markus Söder suggested on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

In addition, from the value of 35, a participant limit must become binding for public events. Also here no number has been determined. “Exceptions require a hygiene concept that is coordinated with the responsible health department,” says the newspaper. An upper limit should therefore apply to private celebrations in family or friends. Several countries have just decided on this.

Worsening even after ten days without a decrease

Further cuts, such as the contact restrictions in public spaces for a certain number of people, should apply from 50 infections as before. If these measures do not enter into force within ten days, even stricter provisions must be introduced.

For the time being, no specific decision can be foreseen on the disputed residence ban. But all citizens are urged to avoid “unnecessary domestic German travel to and from areas that exceed the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 7 days” in the coming months. It should also be remembered that in most states, accommodation for travelers from hot spots requires a negative test.

Federal resolution proposal

These measures are contained in the draft resolution prepared by the federal government for the meeting. It is unclear to what extent the content has already been coordinated with the federal states in advance. But there was a meeting between the Chancellor and the Prime Minister of the Union on Tuesday evening. That was probably arranged to appear as united as possible on this side and to avoid the impression that there were major differences between the federal government and the states. At the start of the cold season, when a lot of indoor activities are shifting again, the top priority is “targeted reduction of the number of contacts with a certain risk of infection”. This was recently the case with private parties with a large number of participants, also in certain companies such as slaughterhouses, but also through club visits.

Support for catering will be extended

Because months-long restrictions can be expected in the hospitality industry, especially in the big cities, the federal government wants to expand and expand the support measures for affected companies.

All authorities are asked to support the health departments with personnel to ensure follow-up of the contact – which will no doubt be needed more in winter. Secondments are discussed here, as is the training of additional staff, such as students.

The recently available corona rapid tests are primarily intended for use in hospitals and retirement homes – in addition to patients or inmates and staff, this should also be used for visitors. They want to combat social isolation in clinics and homes.