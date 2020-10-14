iPhone 12 Mini, Mini autonomy?

There was no miracle. “The smallest and lightest 5G smartphone in the world” will not break any records for autonomy. The information provided by Apple shows that the iPhone 12 mini provides approximately fifteen hours of video playback, up to ten hours of video streaming, and up to 50 hours of audio playback. Granted, that’s about as much as the iPhone XS Max, which isn’t that bad in itself, but it’s still significantly worse than the battery life of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12. The latter lasts 17 hours of video playback, up to 11 hours Video streaming and up to 65 hours of audio playback.

With this generation, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the new champion of battery life with 20 hours of video playback, up to 12 hours of video streaming and up to 80 hours of audio playback. The numbers on the iPhone 12 mini aren’t outrageous given the size and thinness of the device. For most applications, the displayed autonomy should allow even one day. The fact remains that Apple “cheats” a bit by claiming that its Mini performs exactly the same as the iPhone 12.