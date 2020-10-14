Google starts agriculture with the mineral project

The Mineral Project, announced in a blog post on October 12, 2020, is experimenting with a robot for plant inspectors.

“To feed the growing world population, global agriculture will have to produce more food in the next 50 years than in the last 10,000 years – and this at a time when climate change is making our crops less productive.” , reports Mineral on its website. While in France the trend is organic, Alphabet’s X lab in the US is starting a project for a pesticide dispensing robot.

The mineral project robot is delivered in the form of a buggy – a light off-road vehicle that drives autonomously between the plantations. He inspects each plant optimally and without fatigue in order to offer a tailor-made treatment, be it for the addition of fertilizers or pesticides.

In his blog post, Project Manager Elliott Grant explains his goals: “To develop and test prototypes of software and hardware based on advances in artificial intelligence (AI), simulation, sensors, robotics and others”. The mineral project robot is powered by solar panels. It is equipped with cameras, sensors, GPS, etc. Thanks to satellite, weather and ground data, the robot uses AI software to determine the best course of action for the system. The added value of the robot is to offer a pesticide and fertilizer treatment tailored to each plant to reduce the harmful effects on the environment.

The members of the Mineral Project are not the first to think about putting big data or AI technologies at the service of agriculture. Before its takeover by Bayer, Monsanto, the agrobiotechnology specialist, bought a publisher in 2012 that produces software for optimizing farms that is linked to related objects: Precision Planting. Last year, FarmWise raised a little more than 12.3 million euros to convert its weed removal robot into “Plant Intelligence” software. In 2019, Microsoft also launched the race to computerize agriculture by investing 1.34 million euros in an autonomous farm.

These projects raise a question about value creation. The analytical value that AI or computing can provide is unparalleled and brings significant economic benefits. However, this could undermine the value of the work of the farmer who runs the risk of becoming a simple artist.

… a vision that creates pollution

Mineral wants to be innovative in agricultural issues while remaining on the trail of intensive agriculture, which may seem paradoxical. If you look at the causes of soil depletion, it seems that monoculture and intensive agriculture are causing the destruction of ecosystems. They therefore make plants more susceptible to pests and diseases.

However, according to a statement from Tech Crunch, the results would be positive without information on Mineral’s numbers: “Our robotic buggy reduces waste on 40 acres of soybeans by 10%.”

The Mineral team will now work with farmers in the US, Canada, Argentina and South Africa.