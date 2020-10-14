iPad Air 4: pre-orders open in 48 hours?

It’s mid-October and the iPad Air 4 is still not here. Apple said its new tablet would be released sometime in October with no further details. Pre-orders are valid a priori for October 16th.

If we are to believe Jon Prosser, who (sometimes) has good information about Apple, Apple will open the ball for pre-orders on Friday. The tablet will be available from October 23rd. “I’m 100% sure about that,” assures the leaker, who has already made several mistakes about Apple. But he also had good information for some products.

iPad Air pre-orders on Friday, October 16.

Start on Friday October 23rd. pic.twitter.com/BNtbmGNhzK

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 13, 2020

Pre-orders this Friday are an interesting choice. In fact, October 16 is also the day the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for pre-order. And they too will be available from October 23rd.

Apple announced its iPad Air 4 during its keynote speech last month. At this meeting, the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE could also be discovered. For the keynote in October, Apple presented the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. And now it is rumored that Apple is preparing a keynote in November to introduce its first Mac Apple Silicon in particular.