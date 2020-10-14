How do I electronically sign a document online?

Instead of printing, signing and scanning before sending, it is entirely possible to certify a document directly online with an electronic signature.

What does it mean to electronically sign a document online?

Online electronic signing means attaching a digital date to a document that can distinguish the issuer. The electronic signature is the digital equivalent of the handwritten signature.

Electronic signature or digital signature?

Generally, the terms “electronic signature” and “digital signature” are used to refer to the electronic signature of a document online, which is not fair.

Technically, an electronic signature is considered to be the digital equivalent of a handwritten signature. This is not the case with the digital signature.

Why electronically sign a document online?

Signing a document electronically online can save you time and money. If signing a PDF file means printing, signing and then scanning it, the process is long and therefore the electronic signature makes life easier.

To electronically sign a document, all you have to do is prepare it in a few minutes, specify the signature fields, and then send it. Once sent, the signer can easily add their signature and send it back to you without using a printer.

You can electronically sign a document online using a smartphone, tablet, or computer. The electronic signature is time-consuming and a real advantage for professionals.

How do I electronically sign a document?

As the digital equivalent of the handwritten signature, the electronic signature must meet certain conditions. In fact, scanning a handwritten signature or signing it on a tablet is not enough.

In order to electronically sign a document online, you need to ensure its legal worth. This is based on three conditions:

The identity of the issuer must be verified using an electronic certificate approved by the electronic signature certification authority. The signature must be issued using an authorized electronic signature tool. You must have the ad-hoc certificate and access to the secure platform so that you can electronically sign your documents online.

If these three legal conditions are met, you can now proceed with creating your electronic signature.

How do I create an electronic signature?

Electronic signing of a document online does not require any knowledge. There are certified tools that make creating your electronic signature easier. Depending on the platform, the procedure can vary in form, but the content remains the same.

Make an electronic signature from the sender’s point of view

To issue an electronic signature, you can do the following 3 steps:

Upload the documents to be signed: Before setting up your signatures, the sender must first upload the documents to a platform such as Universign. He can then define the signature level or select the language of the signature. Name the signatory: The sender of the document provides information about the signatory. This includes entering the first and last name, email address and telephone number of each person. This information then enables you to be informed of the signature request and, above all, to authenticate you by checking your alleged identity. Sending and monitoring the collection: one click is enough to send the document to be signed to all previously notified signers.

Make an electronic signature from the perspective of the signer

As with the issuer, there are three steps the signer must take to create an electronic signature.

Receive an invitation email: The email informs each signer that the document is waiting to be signed. With one click, he can go directly to the security signature page. Display of the file: The signer notices the content of the document to be signed and clearly mentions it by checking the box. Sign the document: In order to verify the declared identity of the signatory, they can receive a unique temporary code via SMS. He just has to enter this code to start the process. If no code can be received, the signer can electronically sign a document directly online.