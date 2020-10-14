The autumn report shows a serious economic downturn: the government must now take targeted countermeasures – the economy

Despite a massive package of economic stimulus, the German economy is collapsing more than economists thought in April. If you trust the leading economic research institutes, this year it will be minus 5.4 percent. This shows how unpredictable this crisis is. And how difficult it is for politicians to curb the economic downturn.

The government in almost no other country has spent so many billions to support companies and maintain jobs. It is no longer necessary to translate the abbreviated work into English; it has long been common abroad. And yet the recession is severe in this country as well. This does not mean that the government’s actions were bad. However, it shows that we should not overestimate their impact. Even with billions, politics can only alleviate such a recession, not stop it.

Not only are cases of corona growing at the moment. It also shows how fragile the economy remains. In some places, we can talk about relaxation, but not stability. Even without the second blockade, it will take until the end of 2021 for our country to have the economic power it had before the outbreak of the pandemic. More time will pass than we will be at the level we would have been at the end of 2021 without Corona.

Politicians must therefore now look at the long-term consequences of this pandemic. This includes equipping schools and students with the necessary technology to make the lessons work at home. Otherwise, we risk losing perspective from children in socially disadvantaged households.

Targeted assistance makes more sense than general support

In general, the government should work more precisely: Help is now needed by those whose business base is declining – hotels, concert organizers, theaters. Instead of liberally liberating all Germans through lower VAT, the government must therefore check: Who needs money and who can do without something?

Of course: distribution questions are always difficult to answer. However, the solution is more urgent today than ever before. Especially because Corona increases inequality, makes the richer richer, poorer poorer. Let’s discuss who can and should bear the costs of this crisis. Because the recession is over at some point, our future is just beginning.