There is more than just a size difference between the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max

It’s a little tune we’ve been hearing a lot since the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro were presented. The differences between the two iPhone 12 lines are mainly due to the marketing effect. However, a closer look at the specs reveals that there’s a lot more than just a simple size difference between an iPhone 12 mini and the giant iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apart from the panel, the 6 GB of RAM and – inevitably – the battery capacity (33% more autonomy for the Pro Max), the large iPhone model has several advantages in store. Last but not least.

First of all, it should be noted that the edges and the frame of the 12 Pro Max are made of stainless steel, as opposed to “simple” aluminum for the iPhone 12 mini. There is no detail in the joints, the aluminum “mark” is much lighter than the steel. In terms of screen, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is entitled to a panel that can reach a maximum brightness of up to 800 nits (which is a priori record on mobile devices) versus 625 nits on the iPhone 12 mini.

Everything for the photo

The iPhone 12 Pro Max in particular is really THE smartphone for videos and photos. The 3 sensors (compared to 2 on the iPhone 12 mini) make the difference, especially since the main sensor is much larger with the same resolution, which is a real quality guarantee for photography (high definition + small sensor = ADB). The Pro Max also has a sensor with a telephoto lens and can record Dolby Vision HDR videos at 4K and 60 fps (a first again on mobile devices).

Another notable improvement is that the main sensor on the Pro Max is fully mounted on a type of mini gimbal (OIS), while the OIS on the iPhone 12 mini is on top of the lenses. It is also a little surprise that LiDAR is not just a “gadget” for AR. The component is used in particular to improve autofocus in poor lighting conditions and for night portraits. Last but not least, the ProRAW format is only available for Pro models.