Farewell Letter: How Corona Digitizes German Society – The Economy

Stacks of paper, letters and binders become remnants of the office. Following the corona pandemic, German companies are enormously digitizing their processes. Nearly nine out of ten CEOs and board members plan to replace their mail with digital communications. That’s twice as much as in 2018. Almost two-thirds of companies are already doing this more and more often.

These are at least the results of a representative survey of 1,104 companies in all industries with 20 or more employees, conducted on behalf of the Bitkom digital association in May and June. “The more digital companies are and the more digital processes are in place, the better they can get in these challenging times,” says Peter Collenbusch of the Bitkom Digital Association. “The corona pandemic has given further support to the digital office.”

Digital policy, regulation, artificial intelligence: briefing on digitization and AI. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

For many companies, this goes hand in hand with increased technical investment. Almost four out of ten companies want to invest more money in digitizing their office and administrative processes this year than last year. At 31 percent, the amount spent remains the same. Every fourth company wants to save in this area. “Given the economic situation, the reluctance of some companies is understandable,” says Collenbusch. At the same time, it must be clear to everyone how useful digital work is at a time when social contacts are extremely limited.

Banks and administration are very different

What exactly do companies spend money on? More than any other company, it has increased its investment in hardware such as mobile devices, laptops and mobile phones. 39 percent spent more money on software, for example in the form of licenses for certain applications. The vast majority of all permanent employees now use mobile work devices with Internet access, such as a smartphone, tablet or laptop. In 2018, it was 48 percent.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The differences between industries are large: 93 percent of permanent employees in banks and financial service providers have mobile workplaces, and 89 percent in insurance companies. In the public administration, which was also taken into account during the study, only 40 percent of employees use mobile work equipment for business purposes. Although many more people communicate digitally with each other, 49 percent still use faxes “often” or “very often” – but there has been a decrease of 13 percentage points compared to 2018. The classic landline is also still popular: all companies surveyed still use it. they use. The same goes for email.

The emphasis is on social networks

At the same time, there has been a significant increase in the use of smartphones: 81 percent of companies use them often or very often for internal and external communication. In 2018, it was only 51 percent. Video conferencing using Zoom or Skype has become extremely important this year. 61 percent of companies use these programs a lot – 48 percent did so in 2018. Every other company also communicates through messenger services such as Whatsapp, Signal or Telegram. Two years ago, it was 37 percent.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

About one in three companies organize teamwork using digital collaboration tools such as Slack or Microsoft Teams. Frequent or very frequent use of social media is also partly spreading: 29 percent of companies are active on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and others (2018: 25 percent). In large companies with 500 or more employees, it is even the majority.

Digitization leads to satisfied customers

From November 27, companies working on behalf of the federal government will have to send invoices in a structured electronic format. However, only 30 percent of all companies currently do this. In 2018, this value was 19 percent. Public administration is headed by 82 percent. From the association’s point of view, invoicing and processing will be easier and faster. “Companies are saving costs and, above all, protecting the environment because less paper is used and no transport routes are needed,” says Linda Oldenburg, chair of Bitkom’s Digital Business Process Working Group. Small companies still have a long way to go on this issue.

According to the survey, the digital office will not only ultimately secure a greater future for companies. 71 percent of companies said that customer satisfaction has increased since the introduction of digital solutions. 65 percent were able to automate certain processes, thus relieving employees. Nearly six in ten companies see increased data security – and one in three has been able to expand its own business model and offer new products or services. Marie Rövekamp