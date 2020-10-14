The Apple TV app is available on Sony TVs

Sony today announced the arrival of the Apple TV application on its televisions. The models that can have it are the ones that were released in 2018. The 2019 and 2020 models will be in use by the end of the year. According to Sony, the Apple TV application is arriving on their XH90 TVs today.

You can use the Apple TV application to enjoy the Apple TV + streaming service. You can see the series, films and documentaries available. You can also use the app to buy or rent films and series from the iTunes Store. Support for Apple TV channels is also provided. You can subscribe to certain channels and view them directly in the application.

Sony says that owners of their TVs can subscribe to Apple TV + directly from the Apple TV app. You can of course also do this from an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV with the special application. Otherwise, the web version is available at tv.apple.com. Apple TV + is available for € 4.99 / month. The first year is free for everyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

Sony joins Samsung, LG and Vizio, who already offer the Apple TV application on their connected TVs. We now have to wait for the update from Sony according to its TV model. Depending on the model and region, it may take a few weeks.