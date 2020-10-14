New Migration Route: Course in the Canary Islands – Politics

Spanish Minister of Migration José Luis Escrivá could not have picked a better day to learn about the new refugee drama in the Canary Islands. When he spoke to helpers in the port of Arguineguín in the south of Gran Canaria on Friday, a boat with migrants and refugees arrived.

The white-blue boat is towed by the Spanish rescue cruiser “Guardamar Talía”, which is currently in constant use in the Atlantic Ocean. About 50 people climb ashore.

Most are young men, but there are also some women and young people. Some kiss the ground when they step on solid ground. Others drop to their knees, look up at the sky, and raise their arms.

Your boat had apparently left in Western Sahara, which is occupied by Morocco, some 250 kilometers from Gran Canaria. Others leave for Mauritania, which is further south, or in Senegal. 40 of these “pateras”, as the wooden boats are called in Spain, were in operation within 48 hours – with over 1100 people.

Holiday islands become hotspots for refugees

So many arrivals in such a short time have not been registered in the Canary Islands for more than a decade, the Red Cross said. The volcanic archipelago, visited annually by millions of foreign holidaymakers, is currently experiencing the worst refugee crisis of the past decade.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 8,000 migrants have arrived on the holiday islands belonging to Spain. That is seven times more than in the same period last year.

The boats contain Algerians and Moroccans who want to escape the desperate political and economic situation in their home country, but also many people from poor West African countries such as Mali, Guinea or Senegal.

The relief camps are completely overloaded

Most countries in Gran Canaria, but more and more boats are also arriving in Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote. The provisional relief camps are completely overcrowded – so much so that those arriving must be housed in hotels that are vacant due to the Corona travel crisis.

The arrival of so many immigrants creates significant social tensions on the islands. There are racist incidents.

Corona tests are routinely performed on all migrants. Official figures on infections among immigrants are not published. But according to helpers, the tight conditions in the boats and later in the refugee shelter still cause major virus outbreaks.

The migrants are looking for new ways

The worst are the conditions in an improvised tent camp on the pier in Arguineguín, Gran Canaria. Several hundred migrants are currently housed there. There are not enough mattresses and insufficient sanitary facilities.

The high number of arrivals in the Canary Islands reflects a new shift in migration routes in Southern Europe: on the Western Mediterranean route from Morocco and Algeria to the Spanish mainland coast, migration numbers are declining as maritime border surveillance has increased there.

On the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands, numbers are increasing because the water borders of West Africa are less controlled.