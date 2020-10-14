PAC-MAN GEO goes into town (App Store Release)

PAC-MAN is coming to town! In PAC-MAN GEO (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) the greedy little ball moves this time on the “maps” of some emblematic cities (including Paris, Tokyo or even New York), the streets of The city steps up to the Place a labyrinth. Obviously, it’s possible to unlock points of interest and other trinkets (it’s free to play after all).

Besides, it’s really a very classic Pac-Man. The sound effects are from the original arcade machine, and the famous ghosts Inky, Blinky, Pinky and Clyde are still mad at Mr. Pac-Man. This PAC-MAN GEO celebrates the 40th anniversary of the franchise (1980-2020) in an original way. For amateurs, note that the original version is still available (in the App Store or elsewhere). And it’s still the only reference from this cult game.