iPhone 12 5G: The first speed tests reach 2 Gbit / s

All four iPhone 12s offer 5G support. The new cellular network offers higher internet speeds than 4G. During its keynote, Apple said its new iPhones could go up to 4 Gbps. Today the first speed tests appeared.

The tests are shared by the SpeedSmart application, which you can use to test the speed. Three tests are presented: one with operator AT&T, one with operator Verizon and one with operator T-Mobile in the US. Here is the detail.

For AT&T, the download speed in Dallas increased to 200 Mbit / s. It was 156 Mbps in Los Angeles and 70 Mbps in San Francisco. The upload speed is between 15 and 25 Mb /. The latency is around 30 ms.

At T-Mobile, the speeds increased to 621 Mbit / s. Others were 427 Mbit / s and 457 Mbit / s. In some cases, speeds were also below the 100Mbps mark for cities. The lowest observed latency is 18 ms.

At Verizon, the speeds are much better. The highest observed speed is 2 Gb / s. The lowest speed is 714 Mbit / s. The operator therefore does much better than its competitors. This is explained by the use of 5G with millimeter waves.

In France, we should expect speeds closer to that of AT&T and T-Mobile. Indeed, we will have 5G below 6 GHz. We’ll have to wait a few years before we have 5G with millimeter waves. Incidentally, this speech applies to many countries.