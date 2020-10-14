After a dispute over gender-sensitive language: “Women’s right” of the Ministry of Justice is now “male” – politics

The draft for a new insolvency law, originally drafted by the Federal Justice Department with female endings, has gone through the cabinet in the usual form – that is, with male designations. Instead of “director”, “consumer” and “debtor” we now speak of “director”, “consumer” and “debtor”.

Occasionally, however, the word “female believers” occurs. In the communication about the cabinet decision, the Ministry of Justice did not mention the changes.

In fact, a guideline for the formulation of legal provisions states: “Traditionally, the grammatical masculine form is used as a generalizing (generic masculine).” If gender is unimportant to the context in question, this simplification could be justified.

The Ministry of the Interior had therefore expressed doubts as to whether the original bill with the feminine forms was constitutional. The generic feminine is “hitherto not linguistically recognized for use by female and male humans”. The law may then only apply to women.

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) called the change a “milestone for a progressive and effective legal framework for corporate restructuring”.

She promised, “Especially companies that have stumbled through no fault of their own due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but have a compelling business model, will be able to benefit from the innovations.”

The plan is intended for companies that can convince a majority of their creditors of their restructuring plans to be able to implement their concept for this in the future without bankruptcy proceedings. The Bundestag has yet to approve the changes. (dpa)