Discover Ÿnsect, the world market leader for insect meal

As the global demand for protein continues to grow at breakneck speed, land space to meet demand is becoming increasingly limited. That is why it is more important than ever to find sustainable and environmentally conscious alternatives … and insects could be the answer to this problem. At least this is the postulate of Ÿnsect, a French company that specializes in breeding insects and converting them into ingredients for pets and farm animals and is a global leader in this emerging and already promising market. To find out more, we met Antoine Hubert, one of his four co-founders.

Ÿnsect, the birth of a new agro-food industry of the future

Ÿnsect was born in 2011 from the meeting between Antoine Hubert, Jean-Gabriel Levon, Fabrice Berro and Alexis Angot. Tied to their environmental commitments, the four men wanted to work together to create an effective business project in which insects would contribute to the global supply of proteins. Instead of going directly to the human food market, the four employees look further and opt for animal feed and plant fertilization. In this context, Antoine Huber says: “Ultimately, it affects every plate, regardless of its diet. They can be vegetarian, vegan or very carnivorous, you have meat and / or plants on your plate every day and we are helping to change the way these animals and plants are fed. “”

In 2015, four years after the company was founded and the end of the second round of financing, Ÿnsect founded the first vertical insect farm (Fermilière) in the Jura, and more precisely in the city of Dole. . With a height of almost 20 meters and more than 20 registered patents, the company will be able to supply its first customers with pet food from 2016.

Today Ÿnsect employs 130 people, has filed nearly 30 patents and raised nearly 200 million US dollars. An amount that may seem significant, but which Antoine Hubert puts into perspective: “It seems like a lot, but to build this new sector we had to start from scratch.” In fact, the Ÿnsect adventure is not a “simple” start-up of a company or a product, but the creation of an entirely new agrifood market. For this it was necessary to “create a dynamic at the level of research centers, universities, supplier networks, device manufacturers, customers, technologies, services and an entire regulatory ecosystem. We had to create a framework in Brussels, but also in every Member State and in everybody Introduce territory. “

A Titanic project that is already showing promising results. According to Antoine Hubert, Ÿnsect has “$ 100 million in contracts, which shows that the products have been validated by customers and that customers have confidence in their use in fish and dog food, cats and plants.” In addition, the company is in About to open its ŸnFarm # 1 in Amiens, it will be more than 30 meters high and its goal is to produce 100,000 tons of ingredients per year. Finally, Ÿnsect is currently in talks with Brussels about opening its market to Poultry and pig feed.

Between biology, artificial intelligence and robotics

Beyond the model of entrepreneurial success, Ÿnsect is particularly characterized by the integration of new technologies into its production system. The fully automated vertical farm in Amiens consists of insects that are raised in containers and that only programmed robots are responsible for their handling.

The latter look for the various bins in the vertical farm, moving them to an area to be fed or another to collect the eggs or larvae that are brought into the area themselves when they are ripe ‘Transformation phase. The generated feces are collected again by the robots as the insect grows. A technology that has already proven itself in other industries, but in this case has been adapted to the company’s insect biology.

In addition, all containers are tracked using barcodes, so Ÿnsect is fully traceable from the birth of the insects to their transformation. The company ensures permanent and continuous monitoring of various parameters, ranging from temperature to the gases emitted, including weight and food served.

By comparing the data it collects with the theoretical growth curve, the company ensures that potential issues are identified and fixed with software powered by machine learning and the science of population ecology. Antoine Hubert explains: “These are state-of-the-art tools for algorithms, statistics, mathematics and artificial intelligence that we were able to integrate into our devices and that can be combined with robotics and to support animal biology.” . A real mess of technologies that allows Ÿnsect to be one of the most innovative companies in France.

How is Ÿnsect’s approach ecological?

On average, six kilograms of vegetable protein are needed to produce just one kilogram of animal protein. Land is therefore needed to cultivate the necessary resources. However, the World Resources Institute predicts a 60% gap between supply and demand for protein by 2050 and the available space on earth is limited. This is where Ÿnsect’s vertical farms come into play: “Our vertical farms produced between 100 and 1000 times more protein per m2 than any cultivation or harvest, even vegetables,” says Antoine. Hubert. It is therefore one of the company’s first ecological advantages that it manages to preserve the land while producing a much higher yield than conventional crops.

Ÿnsect also plays a role in the conservation of marine biodiversity. The co-founder explains: “In animal feed, we use a lot of small fish to feed the larger ones. They are mainly caught off the coast of Central America and South America. It is an excellent quality protein, but stocks are limited. To avoid over-exploiting these, it is important to have other products of similar quality, and this is the case with the protein from Molitor larvae ”.

The quality of the products offered by Ÿnsect would also make it possible to lower the mortality rate of farm animals, to reduce their excrement and consequently to produce fewer greenhouse gases. Finally, Antoine Hubert emphasizes that their production unit in Amiens will have a negative carbon footprint, a promise backed by a study that should be published soon.