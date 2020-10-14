Irritated mood at the Corona meeting: why agreement between the countries is so difficult – politics

On the day that would make history, Armin Laschet is everywhere early in the morning. “It is possible that we can experience Christmas without a lockdown”, the North Rhine-Westphalian prime minister promises RTL viewers “early start”. “The problem with the ban on accommodation is that many citizens do not understand the rules,” learns who turned on the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. “I think we should try pragmatic solutions today.”

At least now you could have guessed: it will be difficult, steeped in history or not. Chancellery head Helge Braun (CDU) brought the ‘historical dimension’ to the debate and proposed resolution for the Corona crisis round in the Chancellery: States that can control the pandemic now will have better economic opportunities later than others. CSU Secretary General Markus Blume even raises the question of the global system: a democratic path against the blocking of the Chinese state.

The Chancellor agrees. That’s why Angela Merkel invited Braunschweig infectiologist Michael Meyer-Hermann to meet the 16 country leaders at the Chancellery. “It’s not five to twelve, it’s twelve to turn the ship,” the expert warned. The fact that the ladies and gentlemen stand in line more than at a distance from a video conference was perhaps an afterthought. Conferences of prime ministers are also subject to group dynamics. And on top of that, Michael Kretschmer from Saxony notes: “You never know who is listening when you change.”

5,000 new infections a day – and 40 deaths

Many had a clear feeling in previous rounds that certain newspaper editors were present live. That promotes frame speeches, not a culture of debate. In fact, the confusion of regulations that erupted after the last Corona round is of great concern to Merkel. On the one hand, someone close to him explained today that it is understandable when countries with very low case numbers absolutely want to prevent holidaymakers from bringing the virus into the country. On the other hand, the debate over the confusion of federal measures has almost pushed out the real danger: the numbers are increasing and they are doing it fast.

In the morning, the Robert Koch Institute reported more than 5,000 newly infected people in one day – and 40 deaths. The number of risk areas within Germany is also increasing daily. In NRW, a third person now lives in a region with more than 50 new infections per week for every 100,000 inhabitants. Laschet’s media zeal has of course less to do with this. The CDU man wants to have his say before Bavarian Markus Söder later survives as spokesman for the EU countries alongside the Chancellor and Berlin ruler Michael Müller as head of the country leaders.

Armin Laschet, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, wants to become CDU president Photo: AF / Roberto Pfeil

But Laschet also sees himself well-armed in terms of content. The heavily disputed residence ban does not apply between the Rhine and the Ruhr. And he can be pretty sure since Tuesday night that it can stay that way. Because even in the preparatory meeting that Merkel asked the Union Prime Ministers to attend, no uniform course of freedom of travel could be envisaged. The whole federal spectrum was represented in the group: from North Rhine-Westphalia, where holidaymakers can travel at will, to Bavaria, which only closes its hotels and guesthouses to non-Bavarian residents from risk areas in Germany – with holidaymakers from hotspots such as Rosenheim, so the reasoning, you get along well.

How can the second lockdown be prevented?

When the Union circle broke up shortly before midnight, they agreed on at least one point: To avoid a second lockdown, significantly more effort is needed in the risk areas. The measure proposed by Braun listed practically everything that could qualify in a new lockdown, such as in the spring, from curfews to meeting maximum limits and stricter mask requirements.

This time there were no concrete suggestions for figures in the newspaper; wherever a number belongs, there is only an “XX”. The caveat that if there is no improvement in risk areas after ten days, you have to go faster, generally persisted

This can be seen as a concession to the vote. She’s irritable like rarely. When union group leader Ralph Brinkhaus accused federal states of “small states” in terms of vacation arrangements, his Kiel party friend Daniel Günther hissed back that it was “stupid talk”.

Even Merkel would be willing to lift the ban on housing. If half of the republic becomes a risk area – the Sauerlandidyll Olpe was added on Wednesday – the differentiation by zip code makes little sense. And acceptance, as you can see in the Chancellery, is ultimately more important than one or the other infection from a vacationer.

But a number of countries wanted to insist on the travel arrangement. Manuela Schwesig (SPD), head of government of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, has been insisting for days that its extra strict regulations had kept the virus away from the Baltic Sea and the lake area. Even the state government is no longer comfortable with the rigor. Last Sunday, she quietly changed her ordinance: anyone who visits the family, wants to get married, or claims to have the “fulfillment of a moral obligation” is exempt from quarantine.