HomePod: Music as an alarm with Apple Music

HomePod owners can already use their smart speaker as an alarm. But the settings are limited, right from the start. You can only choose one ringtone. With a future update, you will be able to choose music that is available on Apple Music.

MacRumors picture

The update, which is currently in beta, includes a new option that allows you to choose a ringtone or medium. If we choose the second option, we are entitled to the message: “An Apple Music subscription is required to add audio to an alarm.” Therefore, those who have Apple Music can insert a music. Unfortunately, there is no option for those looking to save locally stored music on the device.

iOS gives you the option to get an Apple Music subscription if you don’t have one. As a reminder, Apple Music is available at a price of € 9.99. There is a family offer (up to 6 people) for € 14.99 / month. Apple also has an offer for students for € 4.99 / month.

It is not yet clear when the HomePod update will be available in a stable version for everyone. We suspect it shouldn’t take long anyway.