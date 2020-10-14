Brussels trade routes to the east: The EU and China compete for partnership in the Eastern European and Central Asian economies

No one used the word “China” when discussing the own-initiative report. And yet, with its huge Silk Road project, Middle Kingdom hovers like a storm cloud over documentation aimed at better connecting European infrastructure with Asia.

The Committee on Foreign Affairs is responsible for preparing the report. However, this week it will also employ members of the Committee on Transport and final proposals for changes will be made there by Wednesday. In the spring, if Corona does not spoil it, the plenary will vote on an own-initiative report on Asia.

Closer cooperation with Central and East Asia

The main interest is the closer connection of European infrastructure with Central and East Asia. In addition to closer cooperation on digitization and energy policy, this includes, in particular, TEN-T coordination; a network of European transport corridors to the Chinese Silk Road.

The main TEN-T network is to be completed by 2030, so far covering approximately 25,000 kilometers of routes and 23,000 kilometers of roads. For this reason alone, the EU plans to put together a package of around EUR 1.5 trillion by the end of this decade.

The enlargement program is currently being revised. Before the end of the year, the European Commission would like to publish a full assessment of current progress in construction, and a TEN-T action plan will follow in the second quarter of 2021.

No Silk Road equivalent

The extension of transport corridors to Asia is not an attempt by the EU to build the Silk Road equivalent, says responsible reporter Reinhard Bütikofer (Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen) against the background of the Tagesspiegel. “We want to offer alternatives.” Ecological, ethical and economic. ”

Particularly in Central Asia – Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – there are “development needs that have been ignored for too long”. This is undoubtedly also true for the EU, which is still the main investor in many of these countries, but not the primary trading partner.

Approximately 45 percent of EU imports in 2016 came from Asian countries. 70 percent of goods come to Europe by ship, a quarter by air. Competition from the new Silk Road puts the EU under pressure to act to secure this market.

Criticism of the EU strategy

So far, however, there has been “no comprehensive strategic concept,” criticizes Jacopo Maria Pepe, an expert on connectivity policy at the Science and Politics Foundation, in a paper by the Berlin Center for the Caspian Region and Eurasian Studies.

The interconnection strategy devised by the EU Commission in 2018, which was to create a link between European transport corridors and the Silk Road, was “a technical document without political components and without a clear idea of ​​how the EU will work with the One-Belt-One-Road Initiative and the Eurasian economic union ’.

Brussels has focused more on the Western Balkans

The idea of ​​extending the TEN-T network towards Asia is by no means new. Past projects, such as the European, Caucasian-Asian Transport Corridor (TRACECA) planned for 1993, have never been completed. In recent years, therefore, Brussels has focused on the narrower Western Balkans.

As part of its Eastern Partnership, the EU has so far invested € 35 million in the hitherto unfinished Budapest-Novi Sad-Belgrade express, which will eventually connect Salzburg to the Greek port city of Thessaloniki. Railway infrastructure is planned far beyond the Western Balkans, and Brussels has recently agreed on new connections with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

It is also about geopolitical influence

A number of aviation agreements are being planned at the same time, one last year between the EU and China, and negotiations with ASEAN countries could be completed in a few months, creating the world’s largest aviation market for more than a billion people. To this end, an EU-supported customs transit system is to be set up in the Asian Economic Area.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell made no secret of the geopolitical influence of the EU-ASEAN ministerial meeting in September: the EU should not allow their trade relations to “undermine others” – the word China here too was not mentioned.

“None of us – neither ASEAN nor the EU – are ready to be part of the ‘sphere of influence.'” His report’s focus on the Euro-Asian connection should offer above all: an alternative model of cooperation for Central Asian states, explains Bütikofer.