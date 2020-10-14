Family troubles at Tengelmann: 1.1 billion euros goodbye – economy

Zoff is now being done through the media. “From day one, Christian tried to get Katrin out,” says a Haub family expert. “Now the pressure is increasing.” Christian Haub is the younger brother of Karl-Erivan Haub, who did not return from a ski tour in the Alps on April 7, 2018. Katrin is the wife of Karl-Erivan and sister-in-law Christian, who took over the leadership of the Tengelmann group after Karl-Erivan’s disappearance. And you want to get rid of Katrin. On Wednesday, Christian’s lawyer offered Katrin an offer in the “Handelsblatt”.

According to lawyer Mark Binz, Katrin is allegedly entitled to approximately 950 million euros for his shares in Tengelmann. “As far as family relationships are concerned, my client is ready to increase this amount to 1.1 billion euros.”

Patriarch Erivan Haub died in 2018

Erivan Haub, born in Wiesbaden in 1932, and his wife Helga have three sons: Karl-Erivan, Georg and Christian. In 1969, Erivan took over Tengelmann from his uncle and expanded it to become Germany’s largest retail group, mainly through acquisitions. In 2000, Charly took over the management of his eldest son, Karl-Erivan. At the time, Georg, a trained architect, was in charge of the property, and the youngest son, Christian, went to the United States to take care of the group’s investments – the right place for investment bankers.

Karl-Erivan Haub sells Plus and Kaiser

Karl-Erivan again cleaned up the general store in Mühlheim and sold the shares – from the Wissol confectionery to the Plus discount store to the Kaiser. In 2003, Tengelmann had sales of € 27 billion; today it is a good 8 billion euros with around 90,000 employees. The group includes the Obi hardware chain, Kik and Tedi discount stores, Trei Real Estate and shares in dozens of companies in Europe and the USA.

Tengelmann is said to be worth four billion

According to his lawyer, Tengelmann’s chief Christian Haub commissioned the auditing company KPMG to determine the value of the company: four billion euros, which is divided between three brothers and their heirs. By March 2018, the brothers had 31.3 percent of the shares and Father Erivan 6.1 percent. After his death, half 6.1 percent was transferred to Karl-Erivan and Christian, while the mentally unstable share of George remained unchanged. 34.3 percent of Karl-Erivan is after his alleged skiing accident in the Swiss mountains of his wife Katrin and children Victoria and Erivan.

Lawyer Christian Haub now explains to the “Handelsblatt” that according to Tengelmann’s articles of association, if a partner resigns, he is only entitled to 70 percent of the market value of his shares. That would be about 960 million euros for Katrin. To make it work, Christian is adding € 150 million – his contribution or company contribution to inheritance tax of an estimated € 450 million.

Declare dead – or not

However, they are only payable in the event of an inheritance – and Karl-Erivan must be declared dead because of it. But Katrin doesn’t want it. “Süddeutsche Zeitung” quotes lawyer Christian Haub: “During one of the many discussions in 2019 in which my client tried to find a solution to the expected inheritance tax, Mrs. Katrin Haub stated that his Brother would never have her declared dead. “That’s why Christian and Georg have now asked the district court in Cologne to declare death. The alleged widow Katrin Haub found herself “weird and daring” after her brother-in-law Christian. He is said to have agreed with his younger brother George – Georg leaves the group and almost takes the property with him.

Brother Georg gets the property

When Christian returned to Mühlheim and took the lead after Karl-Erivan’s disappearance from the United States, he brought Georg, whom Karl-Erivan despised, to the Tengelmann Advisory Committee and allied with him against Karin. “The branch of the family that provided the boss is now isolated,” was the motto at Mühlheim at the time, referring to Karl-Erivan’s family members.

If Christian now resigned from George with real estate and Katrin accepted a bill worth billions, he would achieve his goal. “From the beginning, Christian tried to push everyone out,” says the family member. “But Katrin never wanted to.” It is not a question of money either, although the value of the group is estimated at up to six billion euros, for which there are reasons. Karl-Erivan and Katrin saw in society the future of their two children.

Humiliation continues to have an effect

Christian and his wife Liliane lived for many years with four children in the United States, where Christian was once commissioned to take care of the A&P supermarket chain his father bought. When it went bankrupt, Big Brother Karl-Erivan took it as evidence of Christian’s relatively modest entrepreneurial skills. Apparently from this time come injuries that have an effect to this day. Christian and Liliane had to endure certain humiliations, Tagesspiegel learned in Tengelmann circles.

After the disappearance of Karl-Erivan near Zermatt, Christian was a powerful man in Mühlheim overnight. “Now Liliane is in revenge,” said the wife of the new ruler, Tengelmann. It is unlikely that this campaign will end with 1.1 billion euros.