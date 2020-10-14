Spotify: Widgets for iOS 14 are available

It was quick. Spotify today offers the option of placing widgets under iOS 14 on the home screen of your iPhone. This feature only made its beta debut a few days ago.

The beta had no feel for widgets because they weren’t active. You could put them on the home screen, but nothing happened. Now the widgets are really functional. We therefore find that the displayed covers do not concern the songs last played, but the last playlists.

There are two types of widgets. First there is the square widget that shows the currently playing playlist. Pressing it will launch Spotify and allow you to drop straight onto the playlist. There is also an advanced format widget. This will display the playlist currently playing and the four others that were previously played.

To add a widget to the home screen, hold your finger on the home screen until the icons move. Otherwise, you can long-press an application icon and select “Change home screen”. Then press the “+” button in the top left, select “Spotify” and choose the square or rectangular widget.

Note that the Spotify widget does not include playback controls. For once, it’s Apple’s fault that widgets don’t have the controls.

Spotify is available for free in the App Store for iPhone and iPad.