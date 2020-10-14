Bundeswehr in Africa: to what extent can Germany support the putschists in Mali? – Politics

It all started with a few rounds of rifle in a barracks of the Malian army. The shots were fired by rebel soldiers on the night of August 18. A few hours later they moved from the small town of Kita, a town between green hills and mango forests, to the capital Bamako, 15 kilometers away. There they arrested President Ibrahim Bouboucar Keita and declared themselves the new rulers. The coup was bloodless, but democracy in Mali has come to an end for the time being.

In this country, this has so far been more marginal news – although from a German perspective, Mali is not just any African state. The sub-Saharan country is a close partner of the German government and plays an important role in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s (CDU) Africa strategy. As part of the European EUTM mission, the Bundeswehr participates in the training of local soldiers; in the north, it supports the UN operation MINUSMA. The goal of what is currently the Bundeswehr’s greatest mission is to increase “stability” in the country ravaged by Islamic terror.

The coup in Mali is causing some headaches for some in Berlin. Anyone who speaks to specialized politicians always hears one word: dilemma. Siemtje Möller, SPD deputy defense policy spokeswoman in the Bundestag, calls it a “difficult foreign policy situation”.

The armed forces must remain necessary

The reason: Groko is committed to continuing the Bundeswehr’s mission. Or rather, it has to – for diplomatic reasons. “For Germany, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, the mission is also a means of demonstrating international responsibility,” said security expert Markus Kaim of the Science and Politics Foundation (SWP). Even if the federal government wanted to, it could barely end the operation without being criticized from partners like France. So Germany will have to come to terms with the new rulers in Bamako.

But how should that work? Can the federal government just support such a military junta? And how does she get out of the dilemma?

The federal government officially condemned the coup d’état. Foreign Affairs rejects the overthrow “as an undemocratic instrument for a change of power”. At the same time, the federal government is sending out signals that it wants to help the new leadership in Mali. Their job is to prepare for new elections and to fight terror, corruption and crime, the State Department said. “This requires further support from the international community, in which Germany will also participate to stabilize the country.”

There should be no “official cooperation” with the putschists, says Möller. What is needed, however, is an ‘open approach’ – with ‘at the same time a perceived distance’. Informal conversations via the German embassy or consulate are conceivable.

There are reasons why people in Berlin no longer keep their distance from the junta in Bamako. The coup is supported by large sections of the Malians. Many in the country regard the fledgling army as honorable fighters against the corrupt elite – for example, 37-year-old junta boss Assimi Goita, who took a Bundeswehr company commander course in 2008. In addition, under pressure from the West African economic community Ecowas, the putschists agreed to allow elections within 18 months. They have now occupied half of their transitional government with civilians.

The pressure from Ecowas has shown “that African solutions to African problems work,” said security expert Kaim. One lesson from this should be that in the future Germany will rely even more on cooperation with organizations such as Ecowas or the African Union.

The FDP development politician Christoph Hoffmann, who visited Mali at the end of September, sees it the same way. Germany should now further expand its involvement in the West African state, he demands. “Germany and the EU must respond quickly and, above all, flexibly to the new situation in Mali,” he says. “It is important to use the idealistic moment.” The transitional government needs advice on anti-corruption, the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation (BMZ) needs to bring forward talks scheduled for 2021. BMZ declares that its activities in Mali – “far from the government and close to the people “, will finally continue.

And what about the 1,000 or more German soldiers in Mali? The SPD politician Möller sees no reason for a withdrawal, also because the putschists want to keep the Bundeswehr in the country. They have now even returned military equipment to the international forces they had previously stolen. “We now have to look at how we can properly structure the mandate under the new conditions,” says Möller. The danger to members of the Bundeswehr has not increased since the coup. “Until now, the population has also been positive about our presence.”

The Green Member of Parliament Agnieszka Brugger sees the use more critically. She calls for the training of Malian soldiers, who have been suspended because of Corona, to be interrupted. “You certainly shouldn’t start over too early.”

She accuses the federal government of failure. “The political process in Mali has been neglected by Germany for far too long,” she says. The federal government has exerted too little pressure on the now deposed President Keita to fight corruption more intensively in his own country. The lack of action against bribery in the state apparatus in the past sparked a lot of protest from the Malian people – and was also one of the main reasons for the military coup by the young officers around junta leader Goita.

“The silence of the federal government given the dramatic situation in Mali in recent years is very irritating,” says Brugger. “The focus on security policy is wrong.” The coup once again demonstrated the importance of tackling problems ranging from lack of training to reducing corruption – “rather than focusing primarily on reforming local security forces”.

What “stability” looks like in Mali is another matter. The security situation in the country remains precarious, as it turned out again this week: twelve Malian soldiers were killed in an attack by Islamists on Monday.