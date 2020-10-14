WordPress turns your articles into Twitter threads

WordPress reconnects to Twitter. The CMS system announced the implementation of a new tool that will allow you to turn your articles into threads with just a few clicks. What to facilitate the promotion of your fonts on the social network with the blue bird.

WordPress makes it easy to create Twitter threads

WordPress understands that social networks (and Twitter in particular) are critical to promoting the content created on its platform: “By posting your content on Twitter, you can open new tunnels for engagement and conversation.” To make it easier for publishers, the CMS is launching a tool that converts blog posts into full threads (including photos and videos) with amazing ease.

In the same category

Digital yuan: China is making great strides

To take advantage of this feature, when you are on the edit page of the item you want to turn into a thread, click the green Jetpack extension icon in the top right corner of the screen. A new window will appear on the screen: select the Twitter thread option, personalize your main message … and publish! Your article will be automatically transcribed into a thread and published on the account you previously synced and selected.

Intelligent functionality

WordPress paid special attention to making its tool so intelligent that threads are generated as “naturally” as possible, especially to avoid strange interruptions: “If a paragraph is too long for a single tweet, it is automatically split into several Tweets. But instead of putting as many words as possible in the first tweet and letting the rest of the article flow into the second, the pause between the two will be at the end of a sentence. ”WordPress also states that everyone in your articles included lists can also be formatted as a list on Twitter.

Obviously, this new function will be a real asset for publishers who can advertise their articles more easily and quickly on the blue bird social network. Recall that a few weeks ago, Google also launched a WordPress plugin to make AMP stories easy. It is clear that everything comes together to make it easier to promote your content.