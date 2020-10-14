For ‘military or political espionage’: journalist in exile Can Dündar can receive up to 35 years in prison in Turkey – Politics

The Turkish prosecutor’s office has demanded up to 35 years in prison for journalist Can Dündar, who lives in exile in Germany. His lawyer, Abbas Yalcin, confirmed this to the German news agency on Wednesday. The next day of the trial is December 4.

The indictment accuses Dündar of supporting terrorism and “military or political espionage”. The background to the proceedings is a 2015 newspaper report in which the newspaper “Cumhuriyet” published classified information proving the government’s arms transfers to rebels in Syria. At that time, Dündar was editor-in-chief of “Cumhuriyet”.

Dündar was sentenced to more than five years in prison for betraying secrets for the publications in 2016, and was cleared of allegations of espionage.

However, the Supreme Court in Ankara overturned the ruling in 2018, stating that new proceedings against Dündar should be expanded to include espionage. (dpa)