Snapchat uses iPhone 12 Pro LiDAR for filters

One of the special features of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is the LiDAR scanner on the back. Snapchat today announces that it is already being used to create filters for its application.

The LiDAR scanner enables immersive augmented reality. Snapchat’s camera can see a metric scale network of the scene to understand the geometry and meaning of surfaces and objects. This new level of understanding of the scene allows filters to realistically interact with the world around them. According to Snapchat, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max can restore thousands of items in real time.

“The addition of the LiDAR scanner to the Pro 12 enables a new level of creativity for augmented reality,” said Eitan Pilipski, vice president of Snapchat’s camera platform. “We’re excited to be working with Apple to bring this advanced technology to our community of lens manufacturers.”

LiDAR scanner support for the new iPhones is now available with Lens Studio 3.2. For your information: Lens Studio is a tool for PC and Mac that you can use to create advanced filters. Update 3.2 is now available for download.