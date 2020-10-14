iPhone 12 sold without charger: Xiaomi mocks Apple

Some manufacturers like to make fun of Apple when the group announces their new iPhones. This year, Xiaomi decided to tackle the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are sold without a charger in the box. Headphones are also absent, except in France because the law so requires. Xiaomi therefore decided to make fun of itself with a video posted on Twitter.

In a tweet, the Chinese manufacturer said: “Don’t worry, we haven’t left anything out with the Mi 10T Pro”. We also discover a video. The Mi 10T Pro box is open and a charger can be seen. So far, the tweet has 10,800 likes and 2,400 retweets.

Xiaomi’s reaction doesn’t really please

In any case, internet users didn’t really appreciate the news. Here are some responses to the tweet:

“Does that mean you literally don’t care about the environment and our future lives ?!” It’s a shame… ”“ For me, this post says, Hi, we’re adding to the 350,000 tons of carbon dioxide released by making chargers that users leave in the box. ““ If you offer us an after-sales service like Apple for its customers, I will buy the charger myself. Software support should be the top priority, not the piece of plastic! “Now you can compare the screen, the photo sensors and the operating system.” “Like the headphone jack, laugh first and join the trend later. I won’t fall into the trap this time.”

According to official information, Apple has removed the charger and headphones for environmental reasons. EarPods headphones are sold for 19 euros (instead of the previous 29 euros). The price for the 20 W charger in the Apple online store is 25 euros.