Facebook bans anti-vaccine ads

In a blog post on October 13, 2020, Facebook announced three health measures as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

Anti-vaccines in the sights

The first, and probably the strongest, is the advertising ban, which is preventing people from getting vaccinated. The step comes as a skepticism about the future vaccine against Covid-19 in the population impressively. As The Verge reports, about 70% of Americans said in May that if a vaccine was available, they would get vaccinated. That number had fallen to 50% in September.

In the same category

Facebook Messenger: a new logo and new functions

Last year the social network had already taken strong measures against the anti-vaccine groups and angered them who had sued him. Facebook describes its new regulations in a press release:

“Our goal is to get vaccine safety and effectiveness news to reach a large group of people while banning advertisements that contain misinformation that could affect public health efforts. We already ban hoax advertising about vaccines publicly identified by major global health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). in the USA. If an advertisement specifically discourages someone from receiving the vaccine, we will reject it. Implementation will start in the next few days. “

Ads that “argue for or against government vaccination laws or guidelines” will still be eligible. However, a “paid by” label is displayed next to them so Internet users know where they are from.

Focus on the flu shot

With this in mind, Facebook has introduced a function that can be used to inform users about the flu vaccine. This year in particular, the authorities are calling on vulnerable people to use it. The social network will provide information on the closest location for vaccination as well as other important data that will appear on its feed and information center for Covid-19.

Finally, Facebook announced it was strengthening its partnerships with recognized health authorities around the world. The company explains:

“With vaccination rates still low in many parts of the world, we are working with global health organizations on campaigns to raise awareness about vaccines. We work with organizations such as WHO and UNICEF in particular on public health campaigns to increase vaccination rates. We are working with the WHO Vaccine Safety Network to train and support their network of vaccine partners in using Facebook to spread public health messages to as many people as possible. “

These efforts complement other actions recently taken by the social network. For example, he stopped highlighting health-related groups and banned advertising of miracle cures for the coronavirus.