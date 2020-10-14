IOS 14.2 3rd Public Beta and macOS Big Sur Beta 10

Apple today released the third public beta of iOS 14.2 on the iPhone and iPadOS 14.2 on the iPad. It’s coming 24 hours after the third beta for developers.

With your iPhone or iPad set up to receive betas, go to Settings> General> Software Update to download the third public beta of iOS 14.2. If not and you want to test the betas, go to beta.apple.com, sign in with your Apple ID, and follow the instructions to switch to the beta channel.

Apple is also offering the tenth beta (build 20A5395g) of macOS Big Sur. It is available to developers for now. It arrives two weeks after the previous one. The new public beta will be available a little later.

With your Mac configured to receive betas, open System Preferences, go to Software Updates, and download the tenth beta version of macOS Big Sur.

When will macOS Big Sur be released?

Note that Apple has not provided any new information regarding the release of macOS Big Sur in a stable version. We have known since June that the update will land in the fall. Apple usually offers its macOS updates in October. But at the moment it’s radio silence.