Corona Summit by Federal and State Governments: Key Decisions – And What They Mean – Politics

The message fits the meeting. More than 5,000 new corona infections and 43 new deaths in one day in Germany – and Europe has now caught up with Donald Trump’s US with new infections per million inhabitants every day. Speed ​​is essential, otherwise half of Germany will soon become a risk area.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is struggling to revive the initially strong line with the federal states. Many citizens want a little more of the old normality back, schools and nurseries must remain open, as well as shops; Hoteliers warn of bankruptcies, as do artists, clubs, organizers, showmen and thousands of companies.

That makes it so difficult to find the right balance. “In these days, the question will be raised as to whether we in Germany have the strength to stop the increase in infections again,” the Corona summit in the chancellery urged in the federal / state paper. “This task also has a historical dimension: those states that manage to maintain infection control will better survive the crisis economically and socially.” An overview of what should help now.

Curfew and more mask requirements

Where in the beginning the federal and state governments made central decisions because the virus spread through travelers returning from the Austrian ski resort of Ischgl or through carnival celebrations in many places, there is now a clear division between east and west. In North Rhine-Westphalia, about a third of the population already lives in risk areas, in Berlin the eastern parts are also much less affected than the western parts of the city, in Neukölln there are now 173.1 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

In order not to risk losing control, the chancellery brought an old idea into play. Activate a package of measures from a value of 35 and not just any 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, for example a curfew. But here, Merkel bit the granite of most prime ministers, as did the Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder, who wanted a curfew at 10 p.m.

Now the Berlin model becomes practically a blueprint: curfew for gastronomy from 11 p.m. with 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. Bars and clubs should be closed – especially alcohol consumption in confined spaces, enhanced by going indoors in the fall and winter, is considered an infection risk.

But of course any federal state can take countermeasures earlier. In the case of mask requirements, on the other hand, as requested by Merkel, there has already been an extension of the incidence value of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days where people congregate closer and / or longer, which could also be pedestrian zones, for example.

Events and party caps

At least there is agreement among the group that they want to go back to a nationwide semi-uniform “toolbox” – but without another lockdown. And with the ongoing topic of private celebrations, which are seen as a driver of the new wave, private celebrations in regions where the 50 threshold for new infections is exceeded should be limited to a maximum of ten participants and two households, and then a maximum of ten people. in public areas, which means the end of outdoor parties in cities like Berlin, regardless of the weather.

If the increase in the number of infections does not come to a halt within 10 days, further measures must be taken “to further reduce public contacts”.

More telephone tests and absenteeism

In an emotional appeal to the Bundestag, Chancellor Merkel recently stressed that she would never again want anyone to die “all alone” in a house because of the pandemic restrictions. In order to allow further contact here despite all the risks, the previously available rapid tests should be used especially for this area “to ensure the best possible protection and to allow safe contacts even with an increasing number of infections”.

Aside from all the debates about the maximum party limits, which have been handled differently in different regions due to the different number of infections, in order to reduce the sources of infection, nationwide sick leave will again be possible for cold symptoms by the end of the year. According to Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU), the Federal Joint Committee for Health Care must decide next Thursday.

Help from the Bundeswehr

The key to managing the pandemic is finding as many contacts as possible for infected people. The federal, state and local administrations are asked to support the public health service with personnel to follow up the contacts.

Berlin has already reported that it has major problems with it. “The implementation of infection protection measures is no longer guaranteed for the foreseeable future,” said an internal management report. But the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district, for example, still refuses help from the Bundeswehr. That is why the increased commitment of students or other volunteers is included in the decision document.

In the short term, the Bundeswehr can – where required – provide extra assistance with 5,000 men and up to 15,000 extra men in a few weeks. “For a smooth organization of this support, the Bundeswehr offers to send direct contacts to the crisis teams in the federal states and in the largest cities in Germany.”

Charité chief virologist Christian Drosten calls on citizens themselves to be more responsible for detecting clusters of outbreaks, that is, small smoldering virus fire nests, earlier because of the diffuse outbreak events. He demands that citizens keep a corona contact diary. “The health department needs to look back: did the patient work in an open office space, celebrating it with family when he was really contagious, that is, from about day two before symptoms started?” Drosten wrote in a guest post for “Die Zeit”.

“More importantly, where could the patient have been infected a week before symptoms appeared?” In this way, more people can be isolated more quickly. This could help break infection chains earlier, given the barely adequate testing and contact tracking capabilities.