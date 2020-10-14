China is making leaps and bounds

A few days ago, Shenzhen, in cooperation with the People’s Bank of China (BPC), announced the distribution of the equivalent of 1.5 million US dollars in digital yuan, also known as DCEP for Electronic Payment Electronic Payment, DC / EP. The latter, a Central Bank Digital Currency (MDBC) that has been in the population screening phase since April 2020, is currently being tested in nine cities, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong and Macau. The city of Shenzhen developed the initiative for this lottery, which is funded by the Luohu District.

Imagine that the European Central Bank offers you a digital “gift card”. Equivalent to but not similar to what we can traditionally get: the money you would normally spend from a commercial bank would come directly from a central bank, a state institution that makes the market work, among others.

In the same category

Face Recognition: Data leaks are common in China

This pilot project is designed to promote the digital yuan and study the consumer behavior of Chinese citizens. On Monday, October 12th, it distributed a value of 200 renminbi (the Chinese currency, the base unit of which is the yuan) in digital yuan to candidates. Even so, some rules were imposed: no transfer of this money, just expenses. Obviously, it didn’t take less to strengthen the marketing departments of Chinese companies. The latter rushed to offer the use of MDBCs as a means of payment in their points of sale or in online service. All of this accompanied by tempting offers for the lucky winners of this lottery.

For China, this somewhat original experiment is related to its rapid advances in central bank digital money. A report by the Bank for International Settlements published in January found that 20% of the world’s central banks plan to adopt their own digital currency within the next six years. Of course, China wants to be a pioneer. In fact, the People’s Bank of China’s digital currency has already been used for pilot transactions totaling 1.1 billion yuan, or around 130 million euros. Further tests are planned until 2022, the year Beijing will host the Winter Olympics.

The digital yuan in China is making encouraging progress and has already covered more than 6,700 payment scenarios, according to Fan Yifei, vice governor of the country’s central bank. The tests can be seamlessly integrated into existing payment methods such as QR codes and facial recognition scanners. Fan Yifei said more than 120,000 individual and corporate digital wallets have been created for the DCEP (digital yuan) since the tests began. The country must be allowed its speed and positioning in the increasingly populated MDBC sector. China is in a phase of active experimentation and characterization of its currency, which should be operational by 2022.

Unlike other central banks in terms of the design of their digital currency, the BPC would like to introduce an MDBC for private customers, which gives commercial banks a crucial role. Four large commercial banks as well as the country’s main telecommunications companies were involved in pilot projects such as electronic payments in digital currency in Shenzhen. What we currently know about the Chinese yuan project is that the country wants to make this new digital currency available to citizens while maintaining the intermediation of commercial banks. In addition, the DCEP is based on the account and is not symbolized as a token, as discussed some time ago. The “digital yuan” is used to top up bank accounts, make bank transfers and make payments. Enough to keep the banks working while competing with two giants, Alipay and WeChat.

Indeed, the Chinese authorities continue to insist that the digital yuan is merely a vehicle for the authorities to fight criminal activities such as money laundering and to help the PCB control the flow of money. physical money. However, the digital currency will clearly be in competition with a number of local digital payment systems like Alipay and WeChat Pay. As the Chinese mobile payments market is currently dominated by the two giants, this means a loss of control over the liquidity circulating in the area for the central bank: users deposit their money with these two companies and then pull the money out of the traditional banking system. In this context, the governor of the BPC, Yi Gang, explains that the big technology companies “bring many challenges and financial risks with them”.

As agents, banks can monitor accounts and ensure control over the circulating liquidity they issue. However, this monitoring also enables them to collect data. Adopting the digital yuan in its currently desired form would allow authorities full traceability of the use of the currency in what is known as “controllable anonymity,” which is clearly one of the main differences from cryptocurrencies. frightening states due to their growth, attractiveness and instability.

The creation of the Chinese yuan, which the Middle Kingdom wants to develop at any cost for obvious domestic and foreign policy reasons, therefore constitutes many issues. However, as this curious pilot project currently underway in Shenzhen shows, the country is far more advanced in its tests than the European Union, which launched a citizens’ consultation on the same day to get its people’s pulse on the issue. digital currencies.