Syrian Kurds grant amnesty: 25,000 members of IS fighters are released – politically

Syrian Kurds are releasing about 25,000 IS relatives from a notorious internment camp on the border with Iraq. The Kurds have long complained that they could not permanently guard the many prisoners.

Now the Palestinian Authority has granted amnesty to Syrian prisoners in Al Hol camp and has begun their release. It is mainly women and children who are being held by IS fighters in Al Hol.

Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria accuse Germany and other Western states of leaving them alone with the problem of IS prisoners. In Germany and other countries there is “total disinterest”.

Ally with the US, the Syrian Democratic Armed Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-dominated militia alliance, have provided ground forces in the war against the Islamic State in recent years.

After the military defeat of the jihadists in the spring of 2019, tens of thousands of ISIS members and their families were imprisoned.

In the camp, “IS-related structures” prevailed

SDF forces are currently guarding about 11,000 IS fighters in about half a dozen camps in the Kurdish Autonomous Region in northeastern Syria – including about 2,000 foreigners and tens of thousands of women and children.

The largest camp is Al Hol, where approximately 65,000 people are held. In addition to the approximately 25,000 Syrian prisoners, there are approximately 31,000 Iraqi IS members and 9,000 prisoners from other countries.

After the Syrians have now been released, the Kurdish authorities are hoping for an improvement in the situation in Al Hol, where IS supporters lead a terror regime according to media reports and the knowledge of the German government.

Extremists in the camp had built “IS-related structures,” according to the federal government’s response to a request from the left in the Bundestag in July.

Children and young people would be indoctrinated and radicalized with the IS ideology. Prisoners have tried to escape and attacked the guards several times.

Released persons are taken to their home region

Syrian women and children would now be released who could return to villages and towns in the north-east of the country, said Thomas McClure of the Rojava Information Center, which is close to the Kurdish government, at Tagesspiegel in Istanbul.

Syrian prisoners in Al Hol who wish to return home can apply for release and are then taken to their home region.

According to McClure, an initial group of nearly 290 people left the camp a few days ago and returned to the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor. Repatriation of camp prisoners in Syrian areas under the control of President Bashar al Assad’s government is under development.

The conditions under which the people in the camp live are bad. Photo: Delil Souleiman / AFP

Turkey has also imprisoned IS fighters in northeastern Syria. The Turkish army marched into the region a year ago to destroy the Kurdish autonomous region there.

Ankara then sent back to the Federal Republic about 20 German IS fighters captured by Turkey. Extremists from other European countries were also deported to their home countries.

50 German women are in camps in northern Syria

However, the majority of the foreign and Syrian IS prisoners remained in camps under the care of the Kurdish national authorities. Elhalm Ahmad, head of the SDF’s political wing, has now announced talks with the homelands of foreign extremists held in detention camps.

The repatriation of foreigners to Europe and other countries is difficult, said Ahmad of the news platform Rudaw in the Kurdish part of Iraq.

According to the federal government, there are a total of 50 German women and 30 German men in various Northern Syrian camps.

The camp is a temporary facility, there are IS-related structures. Photo: Delil Souleiman / AFP

The Kurdish autonomy authorities accuse Germany and other Western states of on the one hand rejecting the withdrawal of their citizens, but on the other hand blaming the Kurds for the poor conditions in the Syrian internment camps.

According to press reports, the US provided the Kurds with medical supplies worth $ 1.2 million in the spring to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus in the northeastern Syrian camps. Germany and other countries did not offer any support, McClure said.