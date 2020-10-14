4 GB RAM for the iPhone 12/12 mini, 6 GB for the iPhone 12 Pro

The amount of RAM on the four iPhone 12s is now known. The information is contained in Xcode, the developer tool for building applications on Apple devices. Depending on the model discovered by MacRumors, there is 4 or 6 GB of RAM available.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have 4 GB of RAM. This is the same amount of RAM as the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. So no improvement at this level.

It’s better on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max side. Both smartphones are entitled to 6 GB of RAM. A gain of 2 GB from one year to the next is always good to take.

Last year, all of the iPhone 11s were in the same boat. This is not the case this year as we can see. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are better suited for RAM. Some will say that it is a shame and can be understood.

A first benchmark of the iPhone 12 Pro?

What looks like an iPhone 12 Pro has passed Geekbench test. The benchmark shows a score of 1,590 with one heart and 3,120 with all hearts. For information, the A14 chip has 6 cores. However, the all-core test is suspicious as the score is very low. Either Geekbench went wrong or the iPhone 12 Pro was tested while doing other tasks. In comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro gets 1,327 and 3,288 respectively.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for pre-order this Friday. Marketing will take place on October 23rd. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max must wait until November 6th for pre-orders. Purchase will be available on November 13th.