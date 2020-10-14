Google Duplex can now book hairdressers on behalf of humans

Google’s artificial intelligence, Duplex, can now book hairdressing appointments for people in the United States. This feature was the first to be highlighted by Mountain View during the presentation of the AI, but it was pushed to the background.

A growing catalog of functions

This presentation took place during the I / O 2018 conference. Duplex is thus an extension of the Google Assistant that allows you to make calls to make appointments in natural language. It was first introduced on Pixel smartphones and has since been available on other smartphones, including Samsung and iPhone. From November 2018, Duplex was able to make restaurant reservations, while cinema reservations were also tested using a Google Chrome function. More recently, Duplex has been launched in Spain to contact businesses and restaurants and update their hours of operation on Google while containment measures have disrupted people’s daily lives.

Duplex can now make an appointment with the hairdresser. This feature was previously unavailable when it was proposed by Google when AI was introduced in 2018, the user has to select a lounge via search or maps and then specify certain elements to the Google assistant: the preferred type of cut, a number of times if he has already been to this place and in this case indicate the name of the hairdresser who will take care of it. Duplex will then take care of contacting the show by phone.

Every time Duplex joins a company, the AI ​​lets their interlocutor understand that the call is being automated and recorded. The latter can refuse this option. The call is then made by a human.

A very human voice

Google Duplex was controversial from the start. Its remarkable resemblance to human voices is astonishing indeed, especially since it has very “human” intonations and can also reproduce interjections like “oh” or “oh” ah ”. Despite this reluctance, it is certain that the AI ​​will not be reset. She also took on a different dimension during delivery after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As VentureBeat points out, the fact that the technically demanding hairdressing appointments have been added to its feature catalog predicts new features for Duplex.