Corona summit at Chancellor: Merkel dissatisfied with resolutions – “Announcements are not hard enough” – politics

The message fits the meeting. More than 5,000 new corona infections and 43 new deaths in one day in Germany – and Europe has now caught up with Donald Trump’s US with new infections per million inhabitants every day. Speed ​​is essential, otherwise half of Germany will soon become a risk area.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is struggling to revive the initially strong line with the federal states. Many citizens want a little more of the old normality back, schools and nurseries must remain open, as well as shops; Hoteliers warn of bankruptcies, as do artists, clubs, organizers, showmen and thousands of companies.

That makes it so difficult to find the right balance. “In these days, the question will be raised as to whether we in Germany have the strength to stop the increase in infections again,” the Corona summit in the chancellery urged in the federal / state paper. “This task also has a historical dimension: those states that manage to maintain infection control will better survive the crisis economically and socially.”

The first results are in the evening – but the Chancellor is dissatisfied. “The announcements from us are not harsh enough to avert disaster for us,” the CDU politician said, according to the DPA, according to the consensus of the summit participants. With measures in place, the federal and state governments would be “back here in two weeks.” “It’s just not enough what we’re doing here,” Merkel said accordingly. The basic atmosphere is that every country is looking for a small loophole. ‘That worries me. And the list of health authorities that fail is getting longer. “

An overview of the previous resolutions:

Curfew and more mask requirements

Where in the beginning the federal and state governments made central decisions because the virus spread through travelers returning from the Austrian ski resort of Ischgl or through carnival celebrations in many places, there is now a clear east-west divide in infections. In North Rhine-Westphalia, about a third of the population already lives in risk areas, in Berlin the eastern parts are also much less affected than the western parts of the city, in Neukölln there are now 173.1 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

In order not to risk losing control, the chancellery brought an old idea into play. Activate a package of measures from a value of 35 and not only from 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, for example a curfew. But here, Merkel bit the granite of most prime ministers, as did the Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder, who wanted a curfew at 10 p.m.

Cities and areas particularly affected by the pandemic have curfews for restaurants

Now that is only advisable and, as it were, the Berlin model for the blueprint: a mandatory curfew and alcohol ban for restaurants from 11 p.m. with 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

In particular, alcohol consumption in confined spaces, increased by going indoors in autumn and winter, is considered an infection risk. But of course any federal state can take countermeasures earlier. In the case of mask requirements, on the other hand, as requested by Merkel, there has already been an increase in the incidence of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days where people get closer and / or longer, such as pedestrian zones.

No lockdown, but party caps

At least there is agreement among the group that they want to go back to a nationwide semi-uniform “toolbox” – but without another lockdown. And with the permanent theme of private celebrations, considered to be a driver of the new wave, private celebrations in regions exceeding the 50 limit for new infections should be limited to a maximum of ten participants in public areas and a maximum of ten people out of two. households in private space, a maximum of ten people are allowed to meet in public spaces, which in cities like Berlin means the end of outdoor parties regardless of the weather.

In addition, only events with a maximum of 100 participants are allowed to take place in hotspots, which will hit the cultural scene hard again – and larger Christmas markets are also on the brink. Exceptions to the number of participants require a hygiene concept agreed with the health service.

If the increase in infection does not stop within 10 days, further measures should be taken “to further reduce public contacts”. About stricter contact restrictions for 5 people.

Residence ban decision postponed

The point was saved to the end because it was particularly controversial. The ordinance is considered a failure, given that there are different ways of dealing with the country, including Saarland, Saxony, Thuringia and North Rhine-Westphalia, find the bans for travelers from risk areas difficult, as they are all in one heap and protection concepts in hotels so far have worked. The federal and state governments have not struck a uniform course. This controversial measure must be checked for effectiveness by 8 November, as the German news agency has learned from the participants. That also reported “Bild” and “Spiegel”.

More telephone tests and absenteeism

In an emotional appeal to the Bundestag, Chancellor Merkel recently stressed that she would never again want anyone to die “all alone” in a house because of the pandemic restrictions. In order to allow further contact here despite all the risks, the previously available rapid tests should be used especially for this area “to ensure the best possible protection and to allow safe contacts even with an increasing number of infections”.

Aside from all the debates about the maximum party limits, which have been handled differently in different regions due to the different number of infections, in order to reduce the sources of infection, nationwide sick leave will again be possible for cold symptoms by the end of the year. According to Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU), the Federal Joint Committee for Health Care must decide next Thursday.

Help from the Bundeswehr

The key to managing the pandemic is finding as many contacts as possible for infected people. The federal, state and local administrations are asked to support the public health service with personnel to follow up the contacts.

Berlin has already reported that it has major problems with it. “The implementation of infection protection measures is no longer guaranteed for the foreseeable future,” said an internal management report. But the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district, for example, still refuses help from the Bundeswehr. That is why the increased commitment of students or other volunteers is included in the decision document.

In the short term, the Bundeswehr can – where required – provide extra assistance with 5,000 men and up to 15,000 extra men in a few weeks. “For a smooth organization of this support, the Bundeswehr offers to send direct contacts to the crisis teams in the federal states and in the largest cities in Germany.”

Charité chief virologist Christian Drosten calls on citizens themselves to be more responsible for detecting clusters of outbreaks, that is, small smoldering virus fire nests, earlier because of the diffuse outbreak events. He demands that citizens keep a corona contact diary. “The health department needs to look back: did the patient work in an open office space, celebrating it with family when he was really contagious, that is, from about day two before symptoms started?” Drosten wrote in a guest post for “Die Zeit”.

“More importantly, where could the patient have been infected a week before symptoms appeared?” In this way, more people can be isolated more quickly. This could help break infection chains earlier, given the barely adequate testing and contact tracking capabilities.