Bank of Korea issues its own digital currency

The South Korean Central Bank, also known as the Bank of Korea (BOK), has officially announced the launch of a pilot project for the central bank’s digital currencies. Together with large companies and several national banks, the Bank of Korea will issue its own digital currency in 2021.

An announcement made after two years of research by the Bank of Korea into the potential problem of a digital currency. Within a few months, the South Korean central bank can issue its own virtual currency. The aim of this experiment is to test whether digital currencies can replace cash or existing forms of fiat money. The opening of a dedicated server is already planned to carry out this experiment in the best conditions.

A Bank of Korea project staff member said, “We plan to use the blockchain to create a virtual environment to test whether our central bank virtual currency can be used for real long-term transactions. This virtual currency will be officially available within a few months and we will test a number of trading scenarios in different circumstances. The tests are carried out independently and without association with any company. “

It should be noted that the South Korean central bank is still in an observation phase. This is actually the second phase of the process that needs to take place in three steps. The question of virtual currency will be the subject of this third step. It should start in early 2021 as indicated by the authorities. Other major world economies such as China, the United States or the European Union are accelerating their research in this area, which is urging South Korea to accelerate the use of this technology.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also fueled the country’s desire to develop this virtual currency to help overcome potential new epidemics. The spread of Covid-19 has led to an increase in virtual transactions. China is also well advanced in this area. Cities like Beijing and Shanghai are already using a digital yuan. In July 2020, the People’s Bank of China presented a digital currency in particular. Didi Chuxing plans to test the use of a virtual currency created by the Chinese government for the first time.

South Korea is quite active in this area. In early 2020, the country passed a law to legalize and regulate the cryptocurrency industry. In this regard, Kim Seong-ah, President of the Blockchain Association in South Korea, said at the time, “The new legislation should allow the cryptocurrency market to evade the public’s misperceptions of fraud and embezzlement. This law could provide a solid foundation on which the industry can build transparency and trust. “