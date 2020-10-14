Fight against the coronavirus: what federal and state governments agreed: the new formula is 35/50 – politics

In view of the expected higher rates of corona infections in the fall and winter months, federal and state governments agreed on Wednesday measures to curb the spread of the virus more strongly. At the request of the Chancellor, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister had come together for a face-to-face meeting – because of the “historical dimension” of the current situation.

According to the federal government, this is not least because the number of infections in the colder season will increase more quickly, tracking contacts will be more complex and the health care system may come under more pressure than in previous months. The goal is to intervene now to prevent more drastic restrictions such as in the spring – up to and including the closure of public life.

Merkel: Not difficult enough

However, it had already become clear before the meeting that the ambitious goals of the federal government would not be supported by all states. An angry Merkel complained to the group that the agreements reached then were “not hard enough”. In view of the number of infections, she said at the press conference: “We must prevent an uncontrolled increase.”

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) indicated that it was already shortly before the second lockdown. It is not known whether the decisions were sufficient. The Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD), spoke of a “sometimes controversial” meeting. He added, “The stakes are again very high now.” Berlin takes the duty of inspection seriously.

Deviation from new formula

The disagreement was apparently sparked by Merkel’s request not to take drastic measures within seven days of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, but earlier. It is true that from this value onwards a city or district – in Berlin a district – counts as a ‘hotspot’. But the federal government had already announced at the start of the meeting that the first steps towards containment should start at a value of 35 new infections. “35/50” is a simple formula, Söder emphasized.

According to the decision paper, there should be an “additional mask requirement,” “where people gather closer or longer,” as stated in a paper presented to the Bund-Länder meeting later that evening. This could also apply to pedestrian zones. The obligation to wear a mask is extended from 50 new infections.

Restrictions on Meetings and Celebrations

Also, when the value of 35 new infections is reached, according to the template, the number of participants for parties in family and friends should be limited to 25 in public and 15 in private rooms. From 50 new infections, it must be reduced nationally to ten people in the public space and to ten people from two households in the private space. Then there must be a general contact restriction to a maximum of ten people in public.

Ten days

If these measures do not control the infections after ten days, it is tightened again – up to five people, public and private. For events with more than 100 people, a hygiene concept must be submitted. At the start of the cold season, when many activities were relocated indoors, the federal government’s primary goal was to “target a targeted reduction in the number of contacts where there is a particular risk of infection”. In addition to catering, this recently had consequences for large private parties.

Also alcohol prohibition

As of 35 new infections, federal and state governments are recommending introducing curfews in restaurants from 11 p.m. They already exist in Berlin and other major cities. Once 50 new infections have been reached, curfew should become binding and a ban on selling alcohol out of doors. CSU boss Markus Söder had previously proposed a curfew at 10 p.m., which in some cases already applies in Bavaria.

No agreement when traveling within Germany

There was no agreement on the disputed residence ban. Merkel announced that they wanted to get back together after the fall break. However, the newspaper calls on all citizens to “avoid unnecessary domestic German travel to and from areas that exceed the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days”.

It should also be noted that in most countries the accommodation of travelers from hot spots requires a negative test. This applies in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, among others, while there is no such prohibition in North Rhine-Westphalia or Thuringia. Müller had indicated before the meeting that he did not least want to renegotiate the housing ban.