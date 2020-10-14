In China, small towns are the heyday of gaming

China is undoubtedly the land of video games. Contrary to what one might think, however, the passion for games isn’t greatest in major Chinese cities. According to a study by Niko Partners, the smallest cities are responsible for more than half of the revenue of the video game sector in China.

This year the video game will generate $ 40.85 billion in China

According to a study conducted by Newzoo, China alone will generate $ 40.85 billion in the gambling sector in 2020. That puts it at the top of the list of the most promising countries for video games, well ahead of the US ($ 36.92 billion) and Japan ($ 18.68 billion), which close the podium. France ranks seventh in the ranking with “barely” $ 3.98 billion generated according to forecasts. Staggering numbers that prove that China, which allows more and more foreign games on its territory, is the undisputed queen of gaming on a global scale.

Small towns stand out

Niko Partners, however, wanted to go further by examining the distribution of this economy at the national level. So we learn that the most profitable cities for the video game sector in China are, on the contrary, not necessarily the largest. According to the published study, “76% of gamers in China live in cities ranked 3 to 5 and earn 70% of their income from gambling alone.” Note that cities like Beijing (population 21.54 million) and Shenzhen (population 12.53 million) are represented as ranked 1 cities.

According to Lisa Cosmas Hanson, founder and president of Niko Partners, this success of the video game in the smallest Chinese cities has an explanation: With “fewer entertainment options” in the small towns, “gamers spend their time with inexpensive entertainment that can be vectors for social interaction” . In addition, the improvement of cellular networks and data has contributed to this phenomenon, as has the introduction of Android smartphones at increasingly affordable prices.

After all, Lisa Cosmas Hanson shows different behaviors between players who live in small towns and their colleagues who live in larger towns. The former, for example, would tend to keep the ads in their games and spend less money on in-app purchases, although the overall spending level remains quite high.