Fight against the coronavirus: Formula 35/50 – the most important decisions of the federal and state governments – politics

In view of the expected higher rates of corona infections in the fall and winter months, federal and state governments agreed on Wednesday measures to curb the spread of the virus more strongly. At the request of the Chancellor, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister had come together for a face-to-face meeting – because of the “historical dimension” of the current situation.

According to the federal government, this is not least because the number of infections in the colder season will increase more quickly, tracking contacts will be more complex and the health care system may come under more pressure than in previous months. The goal is to intervene now to prevent more drastic restrictions such as in the spring – up to and including the closure of public life.

A disagreement between the Chancellor and the federal states clearly led to Merkel’s request to take drastic measures not only within seven days of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, but earlier.

It is true that from this value onwards a city or district – in Berlin a district – counts as a ‘hotspot’. However, at the start of the meeting, the federal government had introduced that the first steps towards containment should start at a value of 35 new infections, according to the formula “35/50”.

At the start of the cold season, when many activities were relocated indoors, the federal government’s primary goal was to “target a targeted reduction in the number of contacts where there is a particular risk of infection”. In addition to catering, this recently had consequences for large private parties.

The main resolutions of the Corona summit:

Additional mask requirement: According to the decision document, there should be an “additional mask requirement” where the number of infections increases, and at the latest when there are 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a week, “where people gather closer or longer”. This could also apply to pedestrian zones. The obligation to wear a mask is extended from 50 new infections Restriction for meetings and celebrations: Even when the value of 35 new infections has been reached, the number of participants in celebrations in family and friends must be limited to 25 in public and up to 15 in private rooms. From 50 new infections, it must be reduced nationally to ten people in the public space and to ten people from two households in the private space. Subsequently, contact should generally be limited to a maximum of ten people in public. Curfew and alcohol ban: Federal and state governments recommend curfews in a week when infections are on the rise and, in particular, when infections rise above an incidence of 35 new infections per 100,000 residents to put in place additional requirements and controls . From 50 new infections there is a binding curfew at 11 p.m. including a general ban on alcohol sales. A period of ten days: If these measures do not control the infections after ten days, they will be tightened again. In the first step, there are contact restrictions that reduce public and private stay to five people. For events with more than 100 people, a hygiene concept must be submitted.

No agreement when traveling within Germany

There was no agreement on the disputed residence ban. Merkel announced that they wanted to meet again after the autumn break in November ended. However, the newspaper urges all citizens to “avoid unnecessary domestic German travel to and from areas that exceed the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days”.

It should also be noted that in most countries the accommodation of travelers from hot spots requires a negative test. This applies in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, among others, while there is no such prohibition in North Rhine-Westphalia or Thuringia.