EU Brexit Summit: why fishing for all things stands in the way of a trade agreement – the economy

In the lengthy process of Brexit, many alleged final data came and went. The same slogan issued by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in early September will probably apply: If the agreement on future economic cooperation is not ready for signing at the EU summit, which begins on Thursday, you will have to break up without an agreement.

“Our country will prosper in any case,” said the conservative politician. German Chancellor and current President of the EU Council, Angela Merkel, says it more soberly: “Unfortunately,” she must also be ready for an agreement without an agreement.

Johnson’s video conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday raised the latest optimistic tones from its chief negotiators, David Frost and Michel Barnier: The required free trade agreement is still possible, despite all skepticism on both sides of the English Channel.

Cooperation must continue

The French have always mentioned the end of October as the date, while the first week of November is being discussed. According to Downing Street, critics should not have too much time before the treaty is ratified by the House of Representatives on the one hand and the EU Parliament and national embassies on the continent.

There is too much at stake for both parties. Calls from industry, commerce and tourism are becoming more urgent: unite! Carolyn Fairbairn of the CBI industry association believes that a treaty is therefore necessary “so that there is dynamism in future relations.”

After all, after the UK left the internal market and the customs union, cooperation must continue in many other areas, such as the fight against crime and terrorism, data protection and common foreign policy interests.

Different state aid for companies?

Two important areas still appear unresolved: the alignment of government assistance to companies in need and the future distribution of rich fish stocks around the British Isles. There is a mistrust of London on the continent, including about the future treatment of Northern Ireland.

The fact that the Conservative government wants to violate the Treaty of Departure, and thus international law if no agreement is reached, has provoked outrage in many places. Earlier this month, the European Commission launched a lawsuit against the former member. However, Prime Minister Michael Gove, in charge, has indicated that offensive clauses will be removed from the law currently being discussed in the House of Lords – if an agreement is reached.

Fishing is at the heart of the matter

Surprisingly, the main obstacles to compromise on the part of London are fishing. There are almost no economic reasons for this: the sector accounts for only 0.12 percent of the UK’s gross domestic product. The remaining 8,000 professional fishermen are heavily dependent on trade with the continent: 70 percent of the 450,000 tonnes of fish they land each year are exported to the EU, either fresh or canned.

Britain’s chief negotiator, David Frost (right), arrived in Brussels on Wednesday. REUTERS / Francois Lenoir

If there were indeed a chaotic departure and a dispute with the EU, 15,000 workers in fisheries in the north of England would also be affected. They process imported plaice and cod and most of their products are exported.

But the profession of fisherman is rooted in the consciousness of the maritime nation. The BBC still broadcasts daily weather reports for shipping around the island – millions of Britons, mostly landowners, dream of their suburban townhouses at sea for three minutes.

Nigel Farage plays with these emotions

Nigel Farage always knew how to play with this emotion. The National Populist is now waiting for an opportunity to speak of the “betrayal of Brexit”; the successor organization of his party for Brexit could endanger the Conservatives. Johnson’s spokesman is pleased to say that “no compromises will be made,” after all, the British approach is “crucial for an independent country.”

The concerns of the environmentally conscious are mixed with economic considerations of a relatively small sector. The Greenpeace initiative wants to ban factory ships more than 100 meters long from British waters, which have a special biodiversity.

Can both sides claim to win?

Most likely, the victims will speak of betrayal, like a miststone from foreman Brexit Farage. Trade expert Shanker Singham, a government confidant, sees a possible compromise because: “The kingdom needs foreign fishermen in its waters.”

In fact, the small British fishing fleet could not even make full use of any more generous quotas for the around 100 fish species discussed. Conversely, the continental countries bordering the English Channel and other important fishing countries such as Spain and Portugal need a longer transition period. In the end, Singham believes that both sides must be able to “declare victory.”

Like fishing, Sam Lowe of the London think tank CER sees government aid as a viable alternative. Brussels has waived the maximum requirement for state aid to be treated and sanctioned as before; now it is only said that the rules of London must serve “the same goal”. How this can be seen without the involvement of the European Court of Justice, which the Brexiteers hated, is likely to be one of the remaining difficulties.