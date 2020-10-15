iPhone 12: Getting Started and Charger Removal Details

Apple provided Becky Worley with an iPhone 12 and an iPhone 12 Pro. ABC News’ tech reporter gave a talk on Good Morning America and summarized key new features like 5G support and magnets for the MagSafe ecosystem.

Both iPhones are blue. They are so conspicuous that many internet users seem to prefer this model to others. Apple probably got it well and must have suspected it anyway, hence the interest in giving the media blue iPhone 12s.

In addition to the handle, Becky Worley was able to speak to Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of marketing for the iPhone. During the keynote on Tuesday, she presented the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini. The reporter asked her why the new iPhones don’t have chargers or headphones in the box.

“There are so many things on the phone,” says Kaiann Drance. According to her, the price of the smartphone is justified. She then mentions the removal of the two accessories. “Often people already have everything in their houses. You can have several. So this was the right thing to do in terms of broader environmental goals, ”added the Apple manager.

In France, the new iPhones come with headphones, as the law obliges every manufacturer to offer a hands-free device. On the other hand, the charger is absent from the box, as is the case in the rest of the world.