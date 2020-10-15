Dropbox, in turn, decides to make teleworking permanent

Several large American tech companies have already decided that their teams will have to work from home by the summer of 2021. It’s Dropbox’s turn to join the movement. The company has just announced that it will make teleworking permanent even after the Covid-19 pandemic has ended.

Teleworking is becoming the norm at Dropbox

Dropbox posted an article on their blog where we can read: “Remote working will now be the main way all Dropbox employees collaborate, even after the Covid-19 pandemic.” That is being said. Teleworking is therefore becoming the norm. For employees who need to see each other to work together, the company has Dropbox Studios in San Francisco, Seattle, Austin and Dublin.

Among the big names in technology that have also decided to make teleworking a new standard in the way we work together: Facebook has decided to extend its teleworking policy until July 2021. Uber is on the same wavelength as encouraging teleworking through June 2021. Finally, Google has also announced that its teams will be teleworking through at least summer 2021, and likely after that.

The corporate culture of the technology giants facilitates this transition

At Dropbox, teleworking is mandatory for its 2,800 employees at least through June 2021 and is highly recommended after that fateful date. The company said, “We will have dedicated locations in all of the locations where we currently have offices to accommodate our employees when they really need them. We will also be able to provide other rooms upon request in other geographic areas to receive customers. “

In this context, we spoke to Thibaut Champey, General Manager France of Dropbox for Culture Numérique, the Siècle Digital podcast. The opportunity to discuss teleworking and the responsibility of Dropbox as a digital tool while teleworking. We better understand how Dropbox’s culture has made it possible to handle this very special time pretty well.

Teleworking appears to be an option that is being considered more and more by the world’s large corporations, and its “permanent” nature also seems to be gaining momentum. According to Mark Zuckerberg, 50% of employees worldwide will be working remotely in the next ten years. Without that pressure to go to an office every day, some San Francisco residents have decided to leave the area in search of cheaper, larger housing. The same phenomenon occurs in France in Paris.